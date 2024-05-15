Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.24% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,832.85, down 0.24%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,825.50, down 0.50%. The day's high was ₹2,859.40 and low was ₹2,825.50, and the total traded volume stood at 51,134.
15 May 2024, 3:16:36 PM IST
15 May 2024, 3:14:35 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:04 IST.
15 May 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 May 2024, 2:48:08 PM IST
15 May 2024, 2:31:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.04%; m-cap at 19.21 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
15 May 2024, 2:19:39 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.08% at ₹2,842.10.
15 May 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
39,315 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 39,315 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 May 2024, 1:30:48 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
15 May 2024, 1:16:38 PM IST
15 May 2024, 1:02:26 PM IST
15 May 2024, 12:48:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
15 May 2024, 12:33:55 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 May 2024, 12:03:29 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.60 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.42 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 May 2024, 11:47:12 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:33:00 AM IST
15 May 2024, 11:18:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:10 IST.
15 May 2024, 11:02:24 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 May 2024, 10:48:06 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 17,554.
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.04% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.
15 May 2024, 10:03:23 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.52% intraday against a 0.52% rise in the NSE benchmark during the same period.
15 May 2024, 9:47:07 AM IST
15 May 2024, 9:32:53 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Industries Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
15 May 2024, 9:00:21 AM IST
How Reliance Industries Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
15 May 2024, 8:48:11 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,776.13 points higher at 111.66, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,104.05.
15 May 2024, 8:33:57 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 14, 2024,Reliance Industries Ltd`s stock closed 1.23% higher at ₹2,839.80. The 52-week low stood at ₹2,193.12, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,024.80.
15 May 2024, 8:01:20 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹2,800.00 and went up to a high of ₹2,854.05 during the previous trading session on May 14, 2024.
15 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Industries Ltd. The Reliance Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,839.80, up 1.23%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.80 and ₹2,193.12 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Industries Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹19.21 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
