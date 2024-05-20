Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,869.05, down 0.06%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,869.05, down 0.06%. The day's high was ₹2,878.80 and low was ₹2,865.00, and the total traded volume stood at 9,314.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd share price chart today
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 15:59 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 15:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 15:59 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.06%; m-cap at 19.41 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 0.06% at ₹2,869.05.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
9,314 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 9,314 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 0.06% at ₹2,869.05.
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
9,314 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 9,314 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 15:59 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 15:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 15:59 IST.
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 15:59 IST stands at 9,314.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.07% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.
20 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Reliance Industries Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.06% intraday against a 0.06% fall in the NSE benchmark during the same period.
20 May 2024, 9:48:12 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
20 May 2024, 9:31:53 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Industries Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
20 May 2024, 9:01:27 AM IST
How Reliance Industries Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
20 May 2024, 8:47:17 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
20 May 2024, 8:33:08 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 18, 2024,Reliance Industries Ltd`s stock closed 0.72% higher at ₹2,870.70. The 52-week low stood at ₹2,193.12, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,024.80.
20 May 2024, 8:02:44 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹2,826.00 and went up to a high of ₹2,874.85 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
20 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Industries Ltd. The Reliance Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,869.05, down 0.06%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.80 and ₹2,193.12 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Industries Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹19.41 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.