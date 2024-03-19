Reliance Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: 5,536,861 shares change hands on counter so far

19 Mar 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹239.20, down 6.25%
19 Mar 2024, 3:31:56 PM IST
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹239.20, down 6.47%. The day's high was ₹256.60 and low was ₹236.20, and the total traded volume stood at 8,756,647.
19 Mar 2024, 3:17:50 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,057.36, Nifty at 21,846.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 691.06 points to 72,057.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 209.45 to 21,846.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 3:03:44 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 2:47:37 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 2:31:29 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 5.22%; m-cap at 9.61 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
19 Mar 2024, 2:17:24 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was down 4.22% at ₹242.70.
19 Mar 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
7,225,334 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 7,225,334 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 1:18:55 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 1:02:41 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was down 5.06% at ₹244.00.
19 Mar 2024, 12:46:33 PM IST
19 Mar 2024, 12:32:28 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Mar 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
5,536,861 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 5,536,861 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 11:17:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,141.49, Nifty at 21,862.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 606.93 points to 72,141.49 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 193.30 to 21,862.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 11:01:34 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 10:47:29 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,182,225.
19 Mar 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock down 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share lost 7.77% today, the scip is down 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
19 Mar 2024, 10:03:09 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.11% intraday against a 2.11% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Mar 2024, 9:49:01 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 9:00:40 AM IST
19 Mar 2024, 8:48:36 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,667.96 points higher at 165.32, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 3.05 points to settle at 22,335.70.
19 Mar 2024, 8:31:18 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 18, 2024,Reliance Infrastructure Ltd`s stock closed 7.77% higher at ₹255.95. The 52-week low stood at ₹131.40, and the 52-week high reached ₹263.95.
19 Mar 2024, 8:14:04 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹236.35 and went up to a high of ₹263.95 during the previous trading session on Mar 18, 2024.
19 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹255.95, up 7.77%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹263.95 and ₹131.40 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹10.14 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
