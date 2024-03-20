Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 Mar 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹249.30, up 3.79%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
20 Mar 2024, 3:30:50 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹249.00, up 4.84%. The day's high was ₹253.40 and low was ₹237.35, and the total traded volume stood at 11,898,490.
20 Mar 2024, 3:18:40 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price chart today
20 Mar 2024, 3:12:34 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,045.05, Nifty at 21,842.60 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 33.00 points to 72,045.05 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.15 to 21,842.60 points as of 15:10 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 3:04:28 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd SWOT Analysis
20 Mar 2024, 2:48:01 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 2:31:39 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.88%; m-cap at 9.87 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
20 Mar 2024, 2:17:27 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 5.09% at ₹249.10.
20 Mar 2024, 1:48:58 PM IST
8,622,363 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 8,622,363 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 1:18:20 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 1:04:04 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 2.96% at ₹248.50.
20 Mar 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Summary
20 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 Mar 2024, 11:46:22 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
20 Mar 2024, 11:34:08 AM IST
3,371,302 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 3,371,302 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 11:17:49 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 71,901.92, Nifty at 21,733.80 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 110.13 points to 71,901.92 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 83.65 to 21,733.80 points as of 11:15 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 2,596,074.
20 Mar 2024, 10:16:58 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock up 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share gained 7.77% today, the scip is up 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
20 Mar 2024, 10:02:52 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.90% intraday against a 0.90% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
20 Mar 2024, 9:48:45 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today