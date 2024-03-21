Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 8.50% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

21 Mar 2024, 3:41:54 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹271.20, up 8.50%
21 Mar 2024, 3:31:50 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹275.50, up 9.23%. The day's high was ₹275.65 and low was ₹251.50, and the total traded volume stood at 14,862,046.
21 Mar 2024, 3:15:42 PM IST
21 Mar 2024, 3:11:41 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,593.93, Nifty at 22,003.70 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 492.24 points to 72,593.93 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 164.60 to 22,003.70 points as of 15:10 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 3:03:38 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd SWOT Analysis
21 Mar 2024, 2:47:33 PM IST
21 Mar 2024, 2:33:24 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.05%; m-cap at 10.28 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
21 Mar 2024, 2:19:19 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 2.59% at ₹259.45.
21 Mar 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
6,450,455 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 6,450,455 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 1:16:51 PM IST
21 Mar 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹263.95 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 2.69% at ₹256.20.
21 Mar 2024, 12:46:42 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Summary
21 Mar 2024, 12:32:38 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 Mar 2024, 11:48:13 AM IST
21 Mar 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
5,085,651 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 5,085,651 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
21 Mar 2024, 11:16:01 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,854.50, Nifty at 22,058.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 752.81 points to 72,854.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 219.05 to 22,058.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 Mar 2024, 11:03:56 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 Mar 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,869,429.
21 Mar 2024, 10:17:39 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock up 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share gained 7.77% today, the scip is up 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
21 Mar 2024, 10:01:27 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.25% intraday against a 2.25% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 Mar 2024, 9:45:22 AM IST
21 Mar 2024, 9:33:19 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
21 Mar 2024, 9:01:09 AM IST
How Reliance Infrastructure Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
21 Mar 2024, 8:49:05 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,012.05 points lower at 736.37, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 238.25 points to settle at 21,817.45.
21 Mar 2024, 8:30:59 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 20, 2024,Reliance Infrastructure Ltd`s stock closed 3.96% higher at ₹249.30. The 52-week low stood at ₹131.40, and the 52-week high reached ₹263.95.
21 Mar 2024, 8:02:52 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹237.35 and went up to a high of ₹253.40 during the previous trading session on Mar 20, 2024.
21 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹249.30, up 3.96%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹263.95 and ₹131.40 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹9.88 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
