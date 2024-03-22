Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.60% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Mar 2024, 3:42:29 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹275.50, up 1.60%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
22 Mar 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹275.50, up 2.12%. The day's high was ₹286.65 and low was ₹272.80, and the total traded volume stood at 12,995,913.
22 Mar 2024, 3:18:21 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price chart today
22 Mar 2024, 3:10:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,858.75, Nifty at 22,157.60 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 217.56 points to 72,858.75 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 145.65 to 22,157.60 points as of 15:09 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd SWOT Analysis
22 Mar 2024, 2:48:10 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Mar 2024, 2:34:02 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.47%; m-cap at 11.01 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
22 Mar 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹283.90 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 2.23% at ₹277.65.
22 Mar 2024, 1:47:45 PM IST
7,672,082 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 7,672,082 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Mar 2024, 1:17:29 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Mar 2024, 1:03:25 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹283.90 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.59% at ₹275.80.
22 Mar 2024, 12:49:20 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Summary
22 Mar 2024, 12:31:15 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd with peer listed stocks
22 Mar 2024, 11:46:52 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Mar 2024, 11:30:47 AM IST
6,508,424 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 6,508,424 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Mar 2024, 11:16:43 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,776.47, Nifty at 22,037.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 135.28 points to 72,776.47 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.75 to 22,037.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
22 Mar 2024, 11:02:39 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd versus peer group stocks
22 Mar 2024, 10:46:34 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 5,809,405.
22 Mar 2024, 10:16:25 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock up 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share gained 7.77% today, the scip is up 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
22 Mar 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 4.30% intraday against a 4.30% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
22 Mar 2024, 9:46:12 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd price chart looks like today
22 Mar 2024, 9:34:08 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
22 Mar 2024, 9:03:54 AM IST
How Reliance Infrastructure Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
22 Mar 2024, 8:47:50 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,101.69 points higher at 89.64, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 21.65 points to settle at 21,839.10.
22 Mar 2024, 8:31:46 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 21, 2024,Reliance Infrastructure Ltd`s stock closed 8.78% higher at ₹271.20. The 52-week low stood at ₹131.40, and the 52-week high reached ₹275.85.
22 Mar 2024, 8:03:38 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹251.50 and went up to a high of ₹275.85 during the previous trading session on Mar 21, 2024.
22 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹271.20, up 8.78%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹275.85 and ₹131.40 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹10.74 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.