Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 13.53% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹198.10, down 12.96%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹198.10, down 13.29%. The day's high was ₹208.70 and low was ₹182.10, and the total traded volume stood at 42,129,916.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 12.46%; m-cap at 7.89 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹308.00 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was down 12.30% at ₹199.15.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
38,744,662 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 38,744,662 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹-103.33, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -2.20 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 0.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 11:14 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 31,856,027.
12 Apr 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock down 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share lost 7.77% today, the scip is down 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
12 Apr 2024, 10:03:35 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 12.57% intraday against a 12.57% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.