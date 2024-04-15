Reliance Infrastructure Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.94% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares close at ₹198.90, up 0.94%
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at ₹198.90, up 1.34%. The day's high was ₹206.00 and low was ₹189.40, and the total traded volume stood at 13,133,691.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:09 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.58%; m-cap at 8.04 Thousand Crore
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained 7.77% in 1 day, gained 6.19% in the 1 week, gained 1.34% in 1 month, gained 13.23% 3 months, gained 29.25% in 6 months, gained 61.9% in 1 year, gained 84.69% in 3 years, and gained 12.52% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹308.00 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 3.89% at ₹202.85.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
10,303,221 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 10,303,221 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹308.00 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.63% at ₹203.10.
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹-103.33, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -1.91 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 0.82 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
7,547,207 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 7,547,207 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,490,081.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock down 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share lost 7.77% today, the scip is down 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
15 Apr 2024, 10:01:44 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.78% intraday against a 2.78% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.