Reliance Infrastructure Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.13% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹308.00 and 52-week low of ₹131.40. At last count, the stock was down 0.25% at ₹200.00.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹-103.33, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio -1.94 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 0.83 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
2,334,141 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares change hands
The Infrastructure Developers & Operators company saw 2,334,141 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,936,136.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock up 6.19% in 5 days
While the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share gained 7.77% today, the scip is up 1.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 29.25% and one-year return of 61.9%.
16 Apr 2024, 10:03:54 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.45% intraday against a 1.45% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
16 Apr 2024, 9:49:41 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 9:02:26 AM IST
16 Apr 2024, 8:48:18 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
16 Apr 2024, 8:32:09 AM IST
On Apr 15, 2024,Reliance Infrastructure Ltd`s stock closed 1.11% higher at ₹199.95. The 52-week low stood at ₹131.40, and the 52-week high reached ₹308.00.
16 Apr 2024, 8:01:49 AM IST
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹189.40 and went up to a high of ₹206.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 15, 2024.
16 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹199.95, up 1.11%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹308.00 and ₹131.40 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹7.92 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
