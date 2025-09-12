SEBI launches ‘India Market Access’ portal: Single-window entry for foreign investors

In a landmark step to enhance ease of doing business and boost foreign participation in India’s capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched the ‘India Market Access’ website (www.indiamarketaccess.in) — a single-window digital platform for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The initiative is aimed at streamlining regulatory processes, consolidating information, and addressing the long-standing challenges global investors face while navigating India’s securities market.

Developed in collaboration with India’s Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) — including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd., NSE Clearing Ltd., Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), and National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) — the portal has been designed under SEBI’s guidance as a one-stop digital gateway for FPIs.

Why is the portal needed

During SEBI’s global roadshows and consultations, foreign investors repeatedly flagged difficulties in navigating India’s regulatory framework. The absence of a centralized resource meant that information was scattered across multiple agencies and regulations, complicating compliance. To address this issue, SEBI has developed ‘India Market Access’ as a 360° comprehensive platform that brings together all key regulatory and procedural details in one place.

Key highlights

Dedicated platform for FPIs: The ‘India Market Access’ website has been built exclusively for current and prospective FPIs, acting as a central repository of information.

Consolidated information: It addresses global investors’ concerns by providing a streamlined and structured source of information, reducing duplication and confusion.

Unified effort by MIIs: The portal represents a joint initiative of leading Indian exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories, ensuring credibility and accuracy.

User-friendly resources:

Step-by-step guidance for FPI registration via the Common Application Form (CAF).

Advisory on documentation required for market entry.

Information on relevant SEBI and RBI regulations governing FPIs.

Guidelines on taxation and repatriation of funds.

Details of the roles and responsibilities of key market intermediaries in the FPI ecosystem.

Broader impact

By offering a single-window interface, SEBI intends to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and compliance convenience for investors. The move is expected to reduce entry barriers, simplify onboarding, and improve the overall investment experience for FPIs.

Industry experts believe this initiative will not only boost investor confidence but also reinforce India’s position as a preferred investment destination and one of the world’s most dynamic equity and IPO markets.

With this portal, SEBI has addressed a long-standing demand from global investors and taken a decisive step towards making India’s regulatory environment more accessible, transparent, and investor-friendly.