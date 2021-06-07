Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty tops 15,750 for the first time

Domestic equity benchmarks ended at record close on Monday as investor sentiment was lifted after daily COVID-19 cases in the country hit a two-month low.

The Sensex ended 228 points higher at its new closing high of 52,328 while the Nifty jumped 81 points to close at a record high of 15,751.

On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, PowerGrid, NTPC, Shree Cement and Tata Motors were the top gainers.

The frontline S&P BSE Sensex hit the day's high of 52,379 while the Nifty50 touched record high of 15,773 in today's trading session.

Among sectors, Nifty Energy and Nifty IT gained the most while Nifty Fin services index was down 0.3 per cent.

"Again index closed a day on fresh highs at 15,752 with gains of half a per cent and formed a small bullish candle on the daily chart. On daily chart, index reached to its overbought territory which needs to get cool off for the fresh move," said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The index has formed immediate support at 15,680-15,600 zone. So any dip around said levels will be again buying opportunity for the immediate targets & resistance zone of 15,800. Fresh breakout will be only if Nifty close above 15,800 zone," he added.

On Friday, Sensex fell 132 points as banking stocks saw profit-booking post Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcements. Sensex closed 132 points lower at 52,100 and Nifty slipped 20.10 points to 15,670.