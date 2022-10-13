Sensex, Nifty Live, Share Market news: Indices down over 0.5%; Wipro, ONGC, SBI Life among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in early deals on Thursday after government data showed that retail inflation spiked to a five-month high in September, stoking fears of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Consumer price-based inflation accelerated in September to 7.41 per cent, year-on-year (yoy), as food prices surged. Market participants also awaited quarterly (Q2) results of IT firm Infosys, to be announced later in the day. Wipro, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), TCS and Tata Consumer Products were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 4.76 per cent. In contrast, Hindalco, HCL Tech, M&M, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the top gainers.

Asian stocks, in sync with an overnight decline on Wall Street, remained depressed today as investors weighed the risks of global recession amid hawkish US Federal Reserve rhetoric and uncertainty about the Bank of England's commitment to stabilising markets.

Here are the share market Live Updates: