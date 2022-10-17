Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty tops 17,250; Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher on Monday during late morning deals amid a highly volatile session as bank and financials countered losses in metal and energy stocks. Asian shares fell today following a weak show on Wall Street last week amid heightened nervousness over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 1,011 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,624 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 685 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,920 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had climbed 171 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,186.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Shares of Dilip Buildcon jumped 4 per cent in today's trade after the company said it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for an order worth Rs 702.02 crore.
Electronics Mart India Limited today debuted at Rs 90, a 53 per cent premium over its issue price. "The company faces significant competition from players like Reliance Retail, Croma, etc. Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 77," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Sensex rises 276 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 58,196, Nifty moves 66 points or 0.39 per cent higher to trade at 17,252; Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank among top gainers
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped 2.18 per cent to trade at Rs 538.55.
Sensex rises 120 points or 0.21 per cent to trade at 58,040, Nifty moves 39 points or 0.23 per cent higher to trade at 17,224
Sensex rises 37 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 57,957, Nifty moves 11 points or 0.06 per cent higher to trade at 17,197
Electronics Mart today made a strong market debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 90 apiece on NSE, a 52.54 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 59.
Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 1.11 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty Bank rose 0.34 per cent in early trade.
Sensex falls 131 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 57,789, Nifty moves 41 points or 0.24 per cent lower to trade at 17,145
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose just over 1 per cent in Monday's trade even as the two-wheeler maker reported a strong set of September quarter results. (Read more)
Shares of Tata Elxsi cracked 7.27 per cent to trade at Rs 7,850.
Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.59 per cent higher and small-cap shed 0.33 per cent.
JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.56 per cent. In contrast, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.
Sensex falls 18 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 57,902, Nifty moves 15 points or 0.08 per cent lower to trade at 17,171
After a decent set of Q2 numbers from the leading IT majors, the Q2 numbers for banking also have begun well with very good results from HDFC Bank, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Even though strong dollar and high bond yields in US may nudge FIIs to sell, strong flows into domestic mutual funds and optimistic retail investors can provide the counter to FII selling providing some stability to the market, he added.
Bajaj Auto: The bikemaker reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit, benefiting from price increases and strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and autorickshaws.
Shree Cement: The company reported a 67.2 per cent slump in September-quarter profit, as fuel costs surged.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The company's consolidated net profit for the September-quarter rose 23.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 679 crore.
Tata Power: The company said a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacted some of its systems.
Tata Elxsi: The company reported September-quarter net profit of Rs 174 crore, up 39 per cent from last year.
Pressure mounts over rupee to test another low and move towards 83.50-84 once it breaches 82.10-82.90 consolidation phase, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. On the flip side, appreciation seems limited up to 82.10 to maximum 81.80 levels, he added.
Japan's Nikkei index tanked 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 1.44 per cent and Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent.
Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,011.23 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 1,624.13 crore worth of shares on October 14, provisional NSE data showed.
