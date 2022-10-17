scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS

Feedback

Live Update

Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty tops 17,250; Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Business Today Desk Oct 17, 2022, Updated Oct 17, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty traded higher on Monday during late morning deals amid a highly volatile session. Asian peers fell today following a weak show on Wall Street last week amid heightened nervousness over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path.

Share Market News Today Updates, 17 October 2022: Sensex and Nifty traded on a volatile note today. Share Market News Today Updates, 17 October 2022: Sensex and Nifty traded on a volatile note today.

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher on Monday during late morning deals amid a highly volatile session as bank and financials countered losses in metal and energy stocks. Asian shares fell today following a weak show on Wall Street last week amid heightened nervousness over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path.

 

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 1,011 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,624 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

 

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 685 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,920 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had climbed 171 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,186.

 

Here are the share market Live Updates:

11:16 AM (20 minutes ago)

Dilip Buildcon jumps 4%

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Shares of Dilip Buildcon jumped 4 per cent in today's trade after the company said it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for an order worth Rs 702.02 crore.

11:07 AM (29 minutes ago)

Electronics Mart outlook

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Electronics Mart India Limited today debuted at Rs 90, a 53 per cent premium over its issue price. "The company faces significant competition from players like Reliance Retail, Croma, etc. Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 77," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

10:58 AM (39 minutes ago)

Share market update: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty tops 17,250

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Sensex rises 276 points or 0.48 per cent to trade at 58,196, Nifty moves 66 points or 0.39 per cent higher to trade at 17,252; Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank among top gainers

10:52 AM (44 minutes ago)

SBI up 2%

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped 2.18 per cent to trade at Rs 538.55.

10:17 AM (1 hour ago)

Share market update: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty trades above 17,200

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Sensex rises 120 points or 0.21 per cent to trade at 58,040, Nifty moves 39 points or 0.23 per cent higher to trade at 17,224

10:07 AM (1 hour ago)

Share market update: Sensex, Nifty swing into green

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Sensex rises 37 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 57,957, Nifty moves 11 points or 0.06 per cent higher to trade at 17,197

10:00 AM (1 hour ago)

Electronics Mart shares debut at 53% premium over issue price

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Electronics Mart today made a strong market debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 90 apiece on NSE, a 52.54 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 59.

9:58 AM (1 hour ago)

Sectoral indices' performance

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 1.11 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty Bank rose 0.34 per cent in early trade.

9:54 AM (1 hour ago)

Share market update: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty trades below 17,150

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Sensex falls 131 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 57,789, Nifty moves 41 points or 0.24 per cent lower to trade at 17,145

9:46 AM (1 hour ago)

Why strong Q2 numbers failed to give Bajaj Auto stock a lift?

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose just over 1 per cent in Monday's trade even as the two-wheeler maker reported a strong set of September quarter results. (Read more)

9:38 AM (1 hour ago)

Tata Elxsi shares tank over 7%

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Shares of Tata Elxsi cracked 7.27 per cent to trade at Rs 7,850.

9:28 AM (2 hours ago)

Share market update: Mid & small cap indexes

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.59 per cent higher and small-cap shed 0.33 per cent.

9:24 AM (2 hours ago)

Top gainers and losers on NSE

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.56 per cent. In contrast, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.

9:18 AM (2 hours ago)

Share market opening: Indices off to a cautious start

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Sensex falls 18 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 57,902, Nifty moves 15 points or 0.08 per cent lower to trade at 17,171

9:09 AM (2 hours ago)

'Decent set of Q2 numbers'

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

After a decent set of Q2 numbers from the leading IT majors, the Q2 numbers for banking also have begun well with very good results from HDFC Bank, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Even though strong dollar and high bond yields in US may nudge FIIs to sell, strong flows into domestic mutual funds and optimistic retail investors can provide the counter to FII selling providing some stability to the market, he added.

9:05 AM (2 hours ago)

Stocks to watch

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Bajaj Auto: The bikemaker reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit, benefiting from price increases and strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and autorickshaws.

 

Shree Cement: The company reported a 67.2 per cent slump in September-quarter profit, as fuel costs surged.

 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The company's consolidated net profit for the September-quarter rose 23.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 679 crore.

 

Tata Power: The company said a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacted some of its systems.

 

Tata Elxsi: The company reported September-quarter net profit of Rs 174 crore, up 39 per cent from last year.

9:03 AM (2 hours ago)

Rupee vs dollar

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Pressure mounts over rupee to test another low and move towards 83.50-84 once it breaches 82.10-82.90 consolidation phase, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. On the flip side, appreciation seems limited up to 82.10 to maximum 81.80 levels, he added.

8:57 AM (2 hours ago)

Asian stocks

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Japan's Nikkei index tanked 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 1.44 per cent and Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent.

8:53 AM (2 hours ago)

Stocks in F&O ban

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

8:52 AM (2 hours ago)

FII-DII data

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,011.23 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 1,624.13 crore worth of shares on October 14, provisional NSE data showed.

Load More