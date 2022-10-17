Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty tops 17,250; Bajaj Auto, SBI, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher on Monday during late morning deals amid a highly volatile session as bank and financials countered losses in metal and energy stocks. Asian shares fell today following a weak show on Wall Street last week amid heightened nervousness over the US Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 1,011 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,624 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 685 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,920 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had climbed 171 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,186.

Here are the share market Live Updates: