Sensex Today: Market ends at day's low, Sensex closes 334 points lower, Nifty at 11,921; YES Bank slips 10%

Vodafone Idea declines 5.4% on Brickwork's downgrade

Rupa Roy





Shares of Vodafone Idea traded more than 5% lower on Friday after rating agency Brickworks downgraded telecom operator's rating on Non-Convertible Debentures. As per the rating firm, the downgrade is on account of considerable impact of the AGR related liability on the financial performance of the company resulting in huge losses, erosion of net worth and deterioration in the overall risk profile of the company.



Following the downgrade, Vodafone Idea Limited shares fell 5.4% to the day's low of Rs 6.91 compared to the previous closing of Rs 7.31 on BSE today.