Sensex Today: Market ends in red, Sensex closes 70 points lower; Nifty at 12,018

FII negative on Wednesday, DII positive
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 781.06 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 904.13 crore on Wednesday.
But FPIs turned net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,674 crore in September, Rs 14,657 crore in October and Rs 18,151 crore in November, according to data from the BSE.
During the last three months, Sensex also touched new highs, closing at 38,667 points in October, 40,129 in October and 41,021 in November.
