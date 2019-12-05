Sensex Today: Market ends in red, Sensex closes 70 points lower; Nifty at 12,018

9:02 AM (1 year ago)

Ashok Leyland to shut down production for up to 12 days

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Ashok Leyland announced on Wednesday said it will suspend manufacturing operations at some of its plants for up to 12 days in December. The company said non-working days will be observed in order to align its production with sales."We hereby inform that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 2-12 days in few plants, during the month of December 2019," Ashok Leyland said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.