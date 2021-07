2:03 PM (1 year ago)

Godrej rises in early trade, pares gains later

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Godrej Industries share price rose 5.29% with the opening bell today, although pared initial gains to tarde an intraday low of Rs 444.25, registering a decline of 2.43% on BSE.Diversified firm Godrej Industries has clocked 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 103 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019."The Mumbai-headquartered company had reported a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter of FY19 (Q1FY19)," Godrej Industries said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.PBIT (Profit Before Income and Tax) rose 22 per cent to Rs 471 crore as compared to Rs 386 crore in June quarter of last fiscal.Category wise, household insecticides sales declined 4 per cent to Rs 427 crore, dented by an extended summer and the impact of a high base. "Soaps delivered strong volume-led value growth of 3 per cent, while hair colours category was flat on the back of a high base and general slowdown," Godrej Industries said.