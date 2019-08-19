Sensex Today: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 11,053; Coffee Day Enterprises ends in green after 16 sessions

Global markets
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in early trading to 20,532.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,454.40, while South Korea’s Kospi was 0.4% higher at 1,934.78. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 25,734.22. The Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 2,823.82.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow, which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third-straight weekly decline.