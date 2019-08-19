Sensex Today: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 11,053; Coffee Day Enterprises ends in green after 16 sessions

9:52 AM (1 year ago)

Cofee Day shares rises 5% again

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5% more oday after yeaterday 5% hike, after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt."The promoters of the Coffee Day Group plan to restart talks with Coca-Cola for selling a chunk of their stake in the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain in a bid to cut the group's debt further," according to The Economic Times report."The company is confident that the ongoing divestments will significantly reduce the debt position of Coffee Day Group. The financial position and asset base of the Coffee Day Group will be comfortable to service the debt obligations of the entire group in full," CDEL said in a filing to the BSE.The company in the exchange filing presented a breakup of debts held by its subsidiaries which came to a total of Rs 4,970 crore. This includes Rs 4,796 crore in secured loans and Rs 174 crore in unsecured loans.