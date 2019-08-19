scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 11,053; Coffee Day Enterprises ends in green after 16 sessions

Aug 19, 2019, Updated Aug 20, 2019, 9:32 AM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher today amid rising Asian markets on hopes Federal Reserve would continue to cut interest rates to push economic growth.  While Sensex closed 52 points higher at 37,402, Nifty gained 6 points to 11,053. Earlier in the day, Sensex rose 331 points to 37,681, Nifty gained 87 points to 11,135 in morning trade. Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 69.68 points and 74 points higher in afternoon trade.  Consumer durables, capital goods and banking stocks led the gains on BSE. Market breadth was positive  with 1260 stocks rising compared to 940 falling on BSE.  

 

 

9:47 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens marginally lower

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar compared to Friday's close of 71.14.
9:58 AM (1 year ago)

Petrol, diesel prices cut for second consecutive day

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Petrol prices cut in New Delhi by 7 paise to Rs 71.84 a litre today compared to Rs 71.91 on Sunday. Diesel becomes cheaper by 8 paise to Rs 65.18 a litre in Delhi as compared with Rs 65.26 yesterday's price. On Sunday, petrol became 8-9 paise cheaper while diesel prices went down by 12-13 paise across the country.
10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Global markets

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in early trading to 20,532.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,454.40, while South Korea’s Kospi was 0.4% higher at 1,934.78. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 25,734.22. The Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 2,823.82.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow, which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third-straight weekly decline.
12:20 PM (1 year ago)

RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on slowdown

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Das said that weaker-than-expected growth with signs of a slowdown was the key risk to global financial stability, though banks were more resilient to shocks
3:10 PM (1 year ago)

Coffee Day Enterprises shares stuck in upper circuit of 5%

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5 per cent in intra-day trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt. Boosted by the development, share price of Coffee Day Enterprises hit an upper circuit of 4.92 per cent to trade at Rs 66.05 apiece against the previous close of Rs 62.95 on the BSE.
3:14 PM (1 year ago)

Sun Pharma share price rises after Halol plant clears USFDA inspection

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Sun Pharma share price rose in early trade today after US health regulator referred to company's Halol Plant as 'No Action Indicated'.  No Action Indicated means no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection. It also implies that the documented objectionable issues found during inspection do not justify further action.

US Food and Drug Administration conducted the inspection at Halol plant during June 3-11, 2019 and issued four observations. Sun Pharma share price rose 4.69% to Rs 434.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 414 on BSE. Sun Pharma share price has risen after two days of consecutive fall.
9:32 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
In global perspective, Asian stocks rose as trade talks, stimulus mulled. At the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty traded flat with negative bias at 11,050.50 down 6 points.

On Wall Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) up 27 pts or 0.10% at 26145.US stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by encouraging comments from Trump and other officials on trade talks, along with a move by China over the weekend to lower borrowing costs for companies.

European stocks closed higher as policy stimulus hopes grow.
9:52 AM (1 year ago)

Cofee Day shares rises 5% again

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5% more oday after yeaterday 5% hike, after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt.

"The promoters of the Coffee Day Group plan to restart talks with Coca-Cola for selling a chunk of their stake in the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain in a bid to cut the group's debt further," according to The Economic Times report.

"The company is confident that the ongoing divestments will significantly reduce the debt position of Coffee Day Group. The financial position and asset base of the Coffee Day Group will be comfortable to service the debt obligations of the entire group in full," CDEL said in a filing to the BSE.

The company in the exchange filing presented a breakup of debts held by its subsidiaries which came to a total of Rs 4,970 crore. This includes Rs 4,796 crore in secured loans and Rs 174 crore in unsecured loans.

9:42 AM (1 year ago)

Tracking mid caps and small caps

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 69.68 points and 65.99 points higher in early trade.


 