Sensex Today: Sensex closes at all-time high of 40,653, Nifty at 12,016, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel top gainers

Realty shares on Thursday traded higher after Union Cabinet approved formation of a bailout fund worth Rs 25,000 crore to finish stalled housing projects in the country.
Reacting to the news Indiabulls Real Estate traded nearly 5% higher, Sobha Limited rose 2.5%, followed by 1.5% rise in Oberoi Realty Limited and 1.25% advance in Prestige, DLF and Godrej Properties.
Talking to media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has approved forming a special window which is to be structured as an alternative investment fund. The government will infuse Rs 10,000 crore in the relief fund.
"Government will give Rs 10,000 crore. We have already spoken with institutions like SBI, LIC and so on, who together will also put money which will touch Rs 25,000 crore. This will be kept open. Several sovereign funds have also expressed interest to come into it. Gradually, we will keep adding to the AIF corpus," the Finance Minister said.Centre approves Rs 25,000 crore bailout fund for stalled housing projects
Forex traders said, the decline in the domestic unit was largely in tandem with other Asian currencies after reports of delay in US-China trade deal.
However, sustained foreign fund inflows, positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 71.10 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 71.11, down 14 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday.Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee weakens 14 paise to 71.11 per dollar amid reports of delay in US-China trade deal
Reuters reported on Wednesday a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was still possible the “phase one” agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not.
Among various suggestions was to sign a deal after a scheduled NATO meeting in early December.
Reliance Industries share price rose in early trade today after global brokerage UBS reiterated its buy advice and raised target price for the stock of Mukesh Ambani-led firm. Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 1.18% to Rs 1,449 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,432. The stock opened 0.4% higher at Rs 1,438 on BSE. RIL share price has risen after two consecutive days of fall.Reliance Industries share price rises after two days of fall; UBS reiterates buy call, raises price target
