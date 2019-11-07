Sensex Today: Sensex closes at all-time high of 40,653, Nifty at 12,016, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel top gainers

9:57 AM (1 year ago)

Centre approves Rs 25,000 cr funding to finish stalled housing projects

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Realty shares on Thursday traded higher after Union Cabinet approved formation of a bailout fund worth Rs 25,000 crore to finish stalled housing projects in the country.



Reacting to the news Indiabulls Real Estate traded nearly 5% higher, Sobha Limited rose 2.5%, followed by 1.5% rise in Oberoi Realty Limited and 1.25% advance in Prestige, DLF and Godrej Properties.







Talking to media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has approved forming a special window which is to be structured as an alternative investment fund. The government will infuse Rs 10,000 crore in the relief fund.





"Government will give Rs 10,000 crore. We have already spoken with institutions like SBI, LIC and so on, who together will also put money which will touch Rs 25,000 crore. This will be kept open. Several sovereign funds have also expressed interest to come into it. Gradually, we will keep adding to the AIF corpus," the Finance Minister said.