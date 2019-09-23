Sensex Today: Sensex ends 1075 points higher, Nifty at 11,603 mark; banking, FMCG lead gains

Sensex Today: Equity indices continued its bullish rally for the second consecutive session on Monday, with Sensex closing 1,075 points higher at 39,090 and Nifty trading 329 points higher at 11,603 level. Sensex made an intraday high of 39,441.12 and Nifty has reached 11,694.85 level in today's trade. Overall 16 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 32 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50, ended the day's trade on the green.

Sectorally, all indices except pharma and IT traded on the green, with over 5% advance registered in financial services, banking and private banking stocks, followed by 4% hike in consumer durables and over 2% rise recorded in auto, PSU banking and realty stocks.