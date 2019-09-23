Sensex Today: Sensex ends 1075 points higher, Nifty at 11,603 mark; banking, FMCG lead gains

Hotels stocks rally 3-20% intraday after FM cuts corporate tax, GST rates
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share prices of hotel companies rallied 3-20% intraday on Monday's trading session after the government slashed corporate tax and GST rates.
Highest gains were recorded in Taj Hotels, that was trading 19.50% higher, followed by over 11% advance registered in Royal Orchard and Savera Industries, 10% rise in Jindal Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels, over 8% surge in Kamat Hotels and Indian Hotels, 7% rise recorded in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts and Oriental Hotels, nearly 6% advance in Hotel Leela, Advani Hotels and Sinclairs Hotels.
This was followed by almost 5% rise seen in Sterling Green Woods, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays, H.S. India, EIH Associated Hotels, Lords Ishwar Hotels, Asian Hotels and Viceroy Hotels. EIH Ltd, TGB Banquets and Hotels, Gujrat Hotels, Polo Hotels and Viceroy Hotels were trading up by 3% on the BSE. Compared to this, the Hotels industry gained 5.75% in Monday's trade.
On the other hand, Cindrella Hotels, Hotel Rugby declined nearly 5% in Monday's trade, followed by Royale Manor Hotels and Industries, MAC Charles and Best Eastern Hotels, each declining over 2% lower, while Asian Hotels and Pheonix Township remained unchanged.
