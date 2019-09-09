Sensex Today: Sensex ends 163 points higher, Nifty at 11,003; Quess Corp jumps 6%

1:08 PM (1 year ago)

India's passenger vehicle and car sales record steepest fall ever in August

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

India's monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded their steepest fall ever in August, according to data released by an industry body on Monday, highlighting the continued slowdown in the sector amid assurances by the government for revival.

Passenger vehicle sales plunged 31.57% year-on-year to 196,524 units in August, falling for the 10th straight month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed, while passenger car sales fell 41.09% to 115,957 units.

This is the worst-ever fall for both the categories since SIAM started recording the data in 1997-98.