Sensex Today: Sensex ends 167 points lower, Nifty at 11,512 mark, Indiabulls group stocks under pressure

11:46 AM (1 year ago)

Strides Pharma hits fresh 52-week low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Strides Pharma stock fell 6% to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 308 on Friday's trading session, after the Pharmaceutical firm announced that it has received an Information Request (IR) from the USFDA to provide test data related to Nnitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurities in Ranitidine tablets.Reacting to the lastest developements, the share pric eof Strides Pharma fell 6% to the day's low of Rs 308.60, agaisnt the last closing price of Rs 328.60, also its fresh 52-week low. the stock has fallen 13.56% in the last 5 trading sessions and tardes lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.Strides Pharma Science announced that while the company conducts the relevant tests mandated by the USFDA, it has suspended sales of ranitidine tablets in the US market until such time it has clarity of next steps as would be indicated by the USFDA. Ranitidine tablets was amongst the top 5 products sold by the company in the USA, as per company's earlier filing.