Sensex Today: Sensex ends 167 points lower, Nifty at 11,512 mark, Indiabulls group stocks under pressure

Public Debt for the Q1 FY20
As per Quarterly Report on Public Debt Management – Q1 FY20 (April to June 2019), Public debt accounted for 89.4% of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2019. Nearly 28.9% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.
The total liabilities (including liabilities under the ‘Public Account’) of the Government, increased to Rs 88,18,392 crore at end-June 2019 from Rs 84,68,086 crore at end-March 2019.
The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) of the Central Government for 2019-20 has been budgeted, in
the Regular Budget, at Rs 7,03,760 crore or 3.3 per cent of GDP as compared to Rs 6,34,398 crore or 3.4 per cent of GDP in 2018-19 RE.
Gross and net market borrowings of the Central Government for FY20 have been budgeted at
Rs 7,10,000.0 crore and Rs 4,23,122.0 crore.
Q-o-Q Total Central Govt debt has increased 4.1% by Q1FY20.