Sensex Today: Sensex ends 189 points lower, Nifty at 11,046; YES Bank falls nearly 10%

1:45 PM (1 year ago)

IDBI Bank shares decline over 9%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

IDBI Bank shares plunged as much as 9.3% after the credit rating firm S&P Global on Tuesday placed the private lender's unsecured debt rating on 'credit watch negative' for breaching its regulatory capital requirement.

S&P Global Ratings has, however, said that the breach could be temporary because IDBI Bank is in the process of raising capital from the government and LIC to clean up its balance sheet and replenish its capitalisation.

"We aim to resolve the credit watch in the next three months once we have clarity on the bank's plan and the timeline for shoring up its capital base, such that it maintains a sufficient buffer above the regulatory minimum," S&P said.