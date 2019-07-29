Sensex Today: Sensex ends 196 points lower, Nifty at 11,189; Vodafone Idea closes 26% down

11:19 AM (1 year ago)

Bajaj Auto hits 52 week low after poor results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Bajaj Auto traded almost 8.5% down in today's session to ttouc a new 52-week low at day's low of Rs 2,400 on BSE. On NSE the stock has regitered day's low at Rs 2,451. The stock falls today after gaining for 2 consecutive session.





Bajaj Auto on Friday posted 2.84 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,012.16 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,041.77 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,755.82 crore for the April-June period from Rs 7,464.89 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said it sold 1,247,174 units during the first quarter, up 2 per cent from 1,226,641 units in the year-ago period.



