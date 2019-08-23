Sensex Today: Sensex ends 228 points higher, Nifty at 10,829 level; 63 Moons rises 10%

Rupee trades at 7 mark amid rising dollar
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The rupee declined below the 72 mark against the US currency on Friday's opening session due to continued foreign fund outflows and losses in the equity markets.
The local currency fell by 22 paise to trade at a nine-month low of 72.03 against the US dollar in early session and traded in a range of 71.93 to 72.05 to te US dollar. The dometic unit had closed at 71.81 to the US dollar on Thursday.
Rising dollar in the overseas markets coupled with continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency, according to forex traders.
The dollar index was trading up 0.15% ahead of a key address by the US Federal Reserve Chairman, who is under pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates.