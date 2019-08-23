Sensex Today: Sensex ends 228 points higher, Nifty at 10,829 level; 63 Moons rises 10%

11:05 AM (1 year ago)

G7 summit to start in France from tomorrow

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

G7 summit in France is scheduled from Saturday to Monday where the world's most industrialized nations with leaders from US, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, India and Canada will open their annual summit over the weekend by discussing the global economy.“President Trump is very much looking forward to his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi where they will discuss the strategic partnership and how they can cooperate more closely on issues like defence cooperation, counter terrorism and trade. We expect the two leaders to build on the very productive discussions they had in Osaka at the G20 as well as the phone call that they held earlier this week,” a senior administration official on the call said.