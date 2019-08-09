Sensex Today: Sensex ends 254 points higher, Nifty at 11,109; Auto stocks rise

12:53 PM (1 year ago)

DHFL shares climbed over 4%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp climbed over 4 per cent in Friday's trade after the company in an update to stock exchanges said it is working towards resolving its liquidity crisis in a comprehensive and timely manner, even as it may fail to meet its immediate payment obligations.

The NBFC said it has formulated and submitted a draft resolution plan to the lenders. While most of the lenders have executed the ICA, one of the debenture-trustees, namely, Catalyst Trusteeship Services, is undertaking the process of seeking consent from the debenture holders to be a party to the ICA, the company told BSE.