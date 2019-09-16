Sensex Today: Sensex ends 261 points lower, Nifty at 11,003 mark; Equitas Holdings, BPCL major losers

2:02 PM (1 year ago)

Prabhat Dairy declines over 10%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Prabhat Dairy fell 10.47% intraday to Rs 71 after the board approved a voluntary delisting of the company's shares."The proposed Delisting Resolution has been placed before the shareholders as a result of the receipt of a letter dated September 4, 2019 from certain members of the promoter and promoter group namely, Mr. Sarangdhar Ramchandra Nirmal, Mr. Vivek Sarangdhar Nirmal, Madhyam Farming Solutions Private Limited and Nirmal Family Trust," the filing added who had, "expressed their intention to acquire 4,87,40,547 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 49.90% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company that is presently held by the public shareholders".Additionally, the company has appointed Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited as the merchant banker after taking note of the Delisting Proposal and fixed floor price per equity share at Rs 63.77, in accordance with regulations of the Delisting Regulations of SEBI."The Acquirers will proceed, at their discretion, to make an offer to the public shareholders of the Company and purchase the equity shares at the exit price in accordance with the Delisting Regulations", the filing further read.