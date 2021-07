Sensex Today: Sensex ends 277 points higher, Nifty at 10,948; SRF Ltd rises over 14% post result

10:27 AM (1 year ago)

SRF rises 12% post result

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Stock price of SRF Limited, a manufacturing company located in Gurgaon, has risen 12.% intraday to Rs 2,887 on BSE. The stock price of SRF opened with a gain of 2.34% in today's session in response to company's earnings report submitted yesterday after market hours, that gave better than expected figures, as per market analysts.Company’s Profit after Tax (PAT) rose 41% from Rs 134 crores to Rs 189 crores in Q1FY20 when compared with Corresponding Period Last Year. Co.'s consolidated revenue of the company grew by 9% from Rs 1,676 crores to Rs 1,828crores in Q1FY20 when compared with Corresponding Period Last Year(CPLY).Moreover, the company board after its meet, has declared interim dividend for Rs 7 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.The company has also announced approval from board for setting up of an integrated facility for developement of PTPE at an estimated cost of Rs 424 cr.The projcet estimated to be finished by October 2021, wil be financed through a mixed of debt and internal accurals for a proposed capacity addition of 5,000 MTPA. The rationale behind the investment as per the filing is," To enter into fluoropolymers segment of flourocarbons to derive cost advantage from the integrated value chain.