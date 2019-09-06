Sensex Today: Sensex ends 375 points higher, Nifty at 10,946; Prabhat Dairy hits 20% upper circuit

10:40 AM (1 year ago)

Indiabulls falls over 9% post regultory filing on 'PIL agaisnt company and promoters'

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited after the company submitted a regulatory filing regarding media reports suggesting a 'PIL against the company and its Promoter in Delhi High Court'.IBHFL said that," The petition hasn’t yet been filed in the High Court as per the website records of Delhi High Court, but has been leaked in the social media with malicious intent and vested intereststo create turbulence in the stock price of the Company and fulfill ulterior motives.""The purported PIL admits that the allegations are the same as in the petition of earlier petitioner Abhay Yadav which was subsequently withdrawn." the filing said, addign that, "similar complaints with exactly similar allegations have already filed under various individual names in July 2019".The filing further stated that," The petitioners have deliberately chosen the route of PIL to attract attention and play into the hands of blackmailers and corporate rivals at a sensitive time of merger process of Indiabulls Housing Finance and Laxmi Vilas Bank".Reacting to the filing, inititally the stock opened with a gap down chart pattern, at Rs 420.70 against the last closing of Rs 447, and fell over 9% to an intraday low of Rs 406.2 on BSE.