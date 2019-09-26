Sensex Today: Sensex ends 396 points higher, Nifty at 11,573 level on Sept F&O expiry day

IRCTC has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 315-320 per share and the government hopes to raise Rs 635 to Rs 645 crore in this price band. The IPO will open for subscription on September 30 and close on October 3.
The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of 2 crore shares (representing 12.5 per cent of total paid-up equity) by the Ministry of Railways. There would also be an additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 per cent of total paid-up equity.
YES Bank share price fell for the second straight day even after the private lender said it has received strong interest from investors for raising capital. YES Bank stock fell to its fresh 52-week low and was among the top Sensex losers in an otherwise rising market today. The mid cap stock fell up to 5.31% to Rs 50.85 on BSE.
"The bank has received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals, " the bank said.
On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day marginally down by 3 paise at 71.04 against the US dollar.
