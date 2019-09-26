Sensex Today: Sensex ends 396 points higher, Nifty at 11,573 level on Sept F&O expiry day

11:19 AM (1 year ago)

IRCTC IPO opens on Sept 30

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

IRCTC has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 315-320 per share and the government hopes to raise Rs 635 to Rs 645 crore in this price band. The IPO will open for subscription on September 30 and close on October 3.

The IPO comprises of an offer for sale of 2 crore shares (representing 12.5 per cent of total paid-up equity) by the Ministry of Railways. There would also be an additional employee reservation portion of 1.6 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 12.6 per cent of total paid-up equity.

IRCTC IPO: Railway's ticketing arm to get premium valuation on Dalal Street