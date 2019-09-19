Sensex Today: Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty at 10,704 mark; YES Bank falls over 15%

9:32 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Sensex Today: Equity indices on Thursday started on a negative note with Sensex falling to 36,400 mark and Nifty down below 10,00 level. Currently BSE S&P Sensex is trading 180 points lower at 36,405 level, and NSE Nifty50 trades 55 pooints lower at 10,785 mark.

On the sectoral front, except FMCG, all the other indices trade on a bearish note, with over 1% fall in media stocks, namely Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Eros International Media Limited, each declining over 2%.