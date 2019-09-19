Sensex Today: Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty at 10,704 mark; YES Bank falls over 15%

Global Market Update
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks mostly in green. Nikkei Index gained over 1% ahead of Bank of Japan meeting. Hong Kong and South Korea Index are trading flat. Hong Kong shares shed 0.96%, but Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.01%. Although, later Asian shares turned lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signalled a higher bar to further policy easings. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty wa trading in red, down 23 points at 10,833.
US stocks closed mostly higher after Fed cuts rates but casts doubt on future stimulus. On the Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.28 points, or 0.13%, to 27,147.08, the S&P 500 index gained 1.03 points, or 0.03%, to 3,006.73, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.11%, to 8,177.39.