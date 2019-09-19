scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty at 10,704 mark; YES Bank falls over 15%

Sep 19, 2019, Updated Sep 19, 2019, 6:11 PM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices ended majorly negative on Thursday, with Sensex falling 470 poinst lower to 36,093 mark and Nifty declining 135 points below 10,704 level. Sectorally, all the industry indices ended the day's trade in the red, with major fall registered in Media, that ended 4% lower, followed by 2% decline recorded in metal stocks and over 1.5% decline booked in pharma, realty and PSU and private banking indices.

 

 

 

9:32 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Equity indices on Thursday started on a negative note with Sensex falling to 36,400 mark and Nifty down below 10,00 level. Currently BSE S&P Sensex is trading 180 points lower at 36,405 level, and NSE Nifty50 trades 55 pooints lower at 10,785 mark.

On the sectoral front, except FMCG, all the other indices trade on a bearish note, with over 1% fall in media stocks, namely Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Eros International Media Limited, each declining over 2%.

 

9:35 AM (1 year ago)

Global Markets: Fed Cuts interest rate

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on Wednesday to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs, eliciting a fast and sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump.

Describing the U.S. economic outlook as “favourable,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate cut was designed “to provide insurance against ongoing risks” including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions.

“If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate,” Powell said in a news conference after the Fed announced it had lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. It was the second Fed rate cut this year.

(Reuters)
9:47 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers and Losers on Thursday early trade

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Top gainers on Thursday's trading session on the BSE include Reliance Infrastructure, Godrej Consumer, VST Industries, DHFL, National Aluminium, while top losers in the early trading session included CG Power, Manpasand Beverages, YES Bank, Coffee Day Enterprises and PC Jeweller.

Top gainers on Thursday's trading session on the NSE include namely Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Grasim Indsutries, HDFC Bank and HDFC, while top losers in the early trading session included YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and State Bank of India

 
9:59 AM (1 year ago)

Sebi fines IL&FS Rs 10 lakh for disclosure lapses

Posted by :- Rupa Roy




The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services(IL&FS) for non-disclosure of price sensitive information to stock exchanges.

As per the regulator's filing, IL&FS did not disclose to stock exchange the decision of its board dated July 21,2018 for raising equity capital by way of rights issue and the decision of its board dated August 29,2018 with respect to specific asset disinvestment plan to reduce the overall debt by Rs 30,000 crore.

The filing stated that listed companies are obligated to inform the market regualtor on various segments such as bearing on the performance or operation of the listed entity, price sensitive information or any action that will affect payment of interest or dividend of non convertible preference shares or redemption of non convertible debt securities or redeemable preference shares.
10:07 AM (1 year ago)

Brent Crude edges lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil prices edged lower after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production following last week’s attack on its facilities and as U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly increased. U.S. crude oil futures settled down 2.07% at $58.11 per barrel, while Brent crude oil futures settled at $63.60 per barrel, a 1.47% decline.

 
10:13 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks mostly in green. Nikkei Index gained over 1% ahead of Bank of Japan meeting. Hong Kong and South Korea Index are trading flat. Hong Kong shares shed 0.96%, but Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.01%. Although, later Asian shares turned lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signalled a higher bar to further policy easings. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty wa trading in red, down 23 points at 10,833.

US stocks closed mostly higher after Fed cuts rates but casts doubt on future stimulus. On the Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.28 points, or 0.13%, to 27,147.08, the S&P 500 index gained 1.03 points, or 0.03%, to 3,006.73, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.11%, to 8,177.39. 
10:14 AM (1 year ago)

Gold price declines

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Spot gold reversed early gains after the Fed released its statement. Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.6% to $1,492.81 an ounce.
10:18 AM (1 year ago)

Key events

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Key events outline for today, that investors are likely anticipating on Thurday are:

1. FM To Review PSU Banks’ merger preparedness

2. Tata Motors likely to announced launch Electric Vehicle today, 

3. Nifty and Bank Nifty weekly expiry,

4. Bank of Japan and Bank of England interest rate decision today.
10:25 AM (1 year ago)

Bharti Airtel top gainer on NSE on debt reduction reports

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Bharti Airtel turned top gainer on NSE in the early trading hours with a trend reversal recorded in the stock from bearish to bullish momentum after the media reports suggested that that Bharti Airtel is likely to reduce its debt by 50% from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 80,00 0cr in 2020.

 
10:29 AM (1 year ago)

Zee Entertainment declines over 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of  Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE)  fell the most in Nifty media index, with intraday low recorded at Rs 322, declining 3.7% after media reported said that the Delhi High Court has asked Essel group Chairman Subhas Chandra not to sell its unpledged shares in Zee Entertainment till next month in an ongoing dispute over IndiaBulls Housing Finance over default in repayment of loans worth Rs 200 crore.

“Considering the totality of circumstances at this stage and to balance and protect the rights of the parties, I feel that it would be appropriate to pass an order restraining the respondent (Subhash Chandra) from creating any third party rights, selling, encumbering, alienating, transferring or disposing of in any manner whatsoever any of the assets/properties mentioned by the respondent in the affidavit which has been filed,” the order stated.
 
10:46 AM (1 year ago)

RITES gains 2%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of RITES gained 2% in early trade on September 19 after the company bagged a major export order from Sri Lanka.

RITES announced to the exchanges on Thursday's trading session that the PSU major has now signed the contract for supply of two additional fully air-conditioned Diesel Multiple Unit train sets, for Rs 160 crore with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Government of Sri Lanka, on 17th September, 2019.

"RITES has just completed supply of six sets of DMU coaches to Sri Lanka with State-of-the-art features and amenities, under a previous contract. The supply under the new contract will be done in FY 2020-21" the filing read.

Reacting to the filing on the order awarded, the share of RITES were trading 2.04% higher at Rs 240 on BSE, agains the last closing of Rs 235.20.
10:51 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trades lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Indian rupee opened 24 paise down at 71.36 against the American currency on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.

At the interbank foreign exchange the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility in early trade. The rupee opened at 71.36 per US dollar then touched a high of 71.15 and a low of 71.37.

On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.24 against the US dollar.

Later the domestic unit pared some losses and was trading at 71.23 against the dollar.
10:52 AM (1 year ago)

FII/DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 959.09 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 780.45 crore on Wednesday.
12:53 PM (1 year ago)

Market update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices are trading majorly negative on Thursday, with Sensex falling to 36,151 mark and Nifty down below 10,710 level. Currently BSE S&P Sensex is trading 400 points lower at 36,165 level, and NSE Nifty50 trades 123 pooints lower at 10,717 mark.
12:56 PM (1 year ago)

Sector update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Sectorally, all the industry indices currently trade in the red, with major fall registered in Media, declining 4% lower, followed by 2% decline recorded in metal stocks and over 1.5% decline booked in pharma, realty and PSU and private banking indices.
1:08 PM (1 year ago)

U.S. FDA issues warning Letter to Lupin Global, shares fall over 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Lupin Global announced today that the pharma firm has received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA for its Mandideep (Unit-1) facility.

" This is subsequent to an earlier intimation received from the U.S. FDA in March 2019 wherein the agency had classified its inspection conducted at the said facility in December 2018 as "Official Action Indicated" (0AI)," the filing read.

The company has howver, said the letter won't have any impact on supplies or revenue from Mandideep Unit-I

Reacting to the news, the stock price of the pharma giant reduced to Rs 733.85 intraday after registering a fall of 3.38% on BSE.
1:14 PM (1 year ago)

Vodafone shares rise 16% as co still top telecom operator

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged over 16%, as the telecom giant continued its reign as the country's largest telecom operator in July, according to latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

The latest subscriber data, released by TRAI, showed Vodafone Idea leading with 38 crore subscribers, followed by Reliance Jio with 33.98 crore, and Airtel with 32.85 crore users.

Reacting to the news, the share price of Vodafone Idea advanced 16.4% to traded at Rs 5.66, against the last closing of Rs 4.86 on BSE.
1:38 PM (1 year ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
According to mamrket participants, global investor sentiment turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, but dimmed hopes for further rate cuts as it took a cautious approach to further reductions in borrowing costs.

 
1:54 PM (1 year ago)

IDBI Bank approves preferential issue to LIC, GOI; shares decline 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of IDBI Bank fell 3 percent intraday on Thurday's trading session after the company approved proposal for preferential issue of capital to Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

"Board of Directors of IDBI Bank, at its meeting held on September 19, 2019, has approved the proposal for Preferential Issue of Capital to Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India aggregating upto Rs 4,557 crore and Rs 4743 crore respectively" the filing read.

Reacting to the regulatory filing submitted, the share price of IDBI Bank opened at the previous closing value of Rs 28.80 on the BSE and later, declined 3% to touch the intraday low of Rs 26.95
2:03 PM (1 year ago)

SRF declines 2.25%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share price of SRF declined 2.25% and touched an intraday low of Rs 2675.6 on BSE, after the wholly owned subsidiary of the company announced that it has decided on closure of operations of the Technical Textiles Business of SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd.

"Board of Directors of SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) had today decided to close the operations of its Technical Textiles Business operating out of Rayong, Thailand as its was becoming economically unviable to continue running the plant, " the filing read.

The SRF board has therefore decided to close the operations of Technical Textiles Business — Rayong and dispose off the assets of the business as per Board of Directors's decisions.
