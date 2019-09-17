Sensex Today: Sensex ends 642 points lower, Nifty at 10,817 mark; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors worst performers

10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Petrol/Deisel likely to rise as per reports

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Crude oil prices have jumped 20 percent to $ 71 per barrel after a drone attack in oil producing areas in Saudi Arabia. Aramco said in a statement that these attacks have stopped the production of 57 million barrels of crude oil per day. A recent report released by Kotak states that Indian oil marketing companies will increase the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to 6 per liter within the next 15 days due to the steep rise in international crude prices.Although Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Saudi Arabia has assured that Saudi Arabia's fuel supply to India will not be cut if Aramco's fuel production declines.