scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Live Update

Sensex Today: Sensex ends 642 points lower, Nifty at 10,817 mark; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors worst performers

Sep 17, 2019, Updated Sep 17, 2019, 4:01 PM IST

Sensex Today:  Sensex and Nifty ended majorly lower on Tueday after declining 1.70% each by the closing bell. With bears taking complete control over the Indian stock market, Sensex ended 623 points lower at 36,499 mark while the Nifty closed 165 points lower at 10,838 level.

 

 

 

Sensex Today: Sectorally, all the indices traded in the red with worst decline registered in realty, auto and PSU bank indices that were trading lower by 2% each, followed by banking, media and financial indices that were trading down by over 1.50% each. Sensex Today: Sectorally, all the indices traded in the red with worst decline registered in realty, auto and PSU bank indices that were trading lower by 2% each, followed by banking, media and financial indices that were trading down by over 1.50% each.
9:43 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Equity markets started Tuesday's trading session on a negative note. Sensex currently trades 60 points lower at 37,060 and Nifty trades 20 points lower at 10,979. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, realty and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, IT, banking, financial services and auto indices drag index further down.

 

 

 

 

9:45 AM (1 year ago)

DII/FII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 751.26 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 308.56 crore on Monday.

 
9:49 AM (1 year ago)

Oil prices trim on Tuesday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.78% to $67.79 per barrel in Asia on Tuesday. On Monday Brent surged by 14.6% for its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.
 

 

 
9:57 AM (1 year ago)

Indian Rupee opens lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indian Rupee, the domestic benchmark currency, opened lower on Tuesday at 71.82 per dollar as compared to its yesterday's close of 71.59 per US dollar.

Forex traders said the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities have enthused demand for safe heaven assets like the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.01 per cent to 98.61.

The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.60 against the US dollar.

Rupee vs dollar: Rupee declines 28 paise to 71.88 amid rising demand for dollar

 
10:03 AM (1 year ago)

Equity indices slide further down

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish by the early hours of Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 175 points lower at 36,948 and Nifty trades 44 points lower at 10,959.
10:09 AM (1 year ago)

Asian Paints announces divestment of Berger Paints Singapore

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian Paints announced that Asian Paints International (APIPL), Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Berger Paints Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of APIPL to Omega Property Investment, Australia.

Berger Paints Singapore has limited  presence in Singapore coatings market and was not material to the overall international opeartions of AP Group," the filing stated and added that none of the diresctors/promoters/key managerial personnel were concerned or interested in the transaction.

The transaction was reportedly concluded for a consideration of SGD 4 million.
10:10 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Globally,  investors otherwise broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the next round of U.S.-China trade talks on Thursday.  
10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Petrol/Deisel likely to rise as per reports

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Crude oil prices have jumped 20 percent to $ 71 per barrel after a drone attack in oil producing areas in Saudi Arabia. Aramco said in a statement that these attacks have stopped the production of 57 million barrels of crude oil per day.  A recent report released by Kotak states that Indian oil marketing companies will increase the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to 6 per liter within the next 15 days due to the steep rise in international crude prices.

Although Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Saudi Arabia has assured that Saudi Arabia's fuel supply to India will not be cut if Aramco's fuel production declines.
10:33 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers/Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Of the Sensex pack, worst performers in early trade on included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti. On the other hand, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI and IndusInd Bank, were rising over 2% each.
10:53 AM (1 year ago)

Corporation Bank board approves amalgation

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Corporation Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board meeting held on September 16, 2019 has given In-Principle approval for the amalgamation of the Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India. 
10:54 AM (1 year ago)

Allahabad Bank board approves merger

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Allahabad Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board Board in its meeting held on date September 16 has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

 
11:03 AM (1 year ago)

S&P revises long term issuer credit rating of Syndicate Bank

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Syndicate Bank rose 4% in the early trade to the day's high of Rs 32 after the bank has announced to the domestic bourses that S&P Rating Agency has revised its long term issuer credit rating of the bank from stable to positive.

 
11:30 AM (1 year ago)

Expert opinion

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

"The recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant has sent oil prices shooting up. If production is not resumed soon, such a rise could hurt the global economy as consumer costs will also go up. This will definitely affect India, where the economy is already stressed," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital, a US & India based trade finance firm.

12:03 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish on Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 300 points lower at 36,834 and Nifty trades 84 points lower at 10,918. 
12:06 PM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


U.S. and European stock futures dipped and Chinese and Hong Kong equities slid in the wake of the country’s central bank refraining from lowering one of its interest rates Tuesday. Markets are also focused on the Federal Reserve meeting later this week, when policy makers are widely expected to cut interest rates.

 
12:11 PM (1 year ago)

Titan rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to 'Overweight'

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Titan rose 2.35% to intraday high of Rs 1175.5 as global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a target of Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,110 per share.  The research firm has raised FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 3%, 2% and 1% respectively.
12:15 PM (1 year ago)

TRF slips nearly 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of TRF declined nearly 3% on September 17 after Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte terminated a share purchase agreement.


As per the recent filing, the TRF plans to sell its entire shareholding in step down subsidiary Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited , including its subsidiary Dutch Lanka Engineering Private Limited and 50% stake in Tata International DLT Private Limited which is a JVbetween DLT and Tata International Limited to Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd.

"CANYON has vide its letter dated September 16, 2019, expressed its inability to complete the transactions as per SPA dated May 17, 2019 citing occurrence of Material Adverse  Changes and has terminated the said SPA with immediate effect," filing submitted to the excahnges stated.
12:16 PM (1 year ago)

Gold prices pull back from highs

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Gold prices retreated from highs in futures trade on September 17, down around Rs 100 in morning trade, as investors broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve 2-day meeting which started today. Today the yellow metal traded around Rs 38,100.

 
12:20 PM (1 year ago)

GVK Power sheds nearly 3%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure declined nearly 3% on Tuesday's trading session after the firm informed the stock exchanges GVK Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary has issued notice of termination to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for termination of the concession agreement on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI.

As per the filing, GVK has handed over the toll operations of the expressway to the NHAI. The concession agreement was signed in May 2011.



 
12:24 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further down by the afternoon trading session on Tuesday and fell over 0.85 % each. Sensex currently trades 320 points lower at 36,806 and Nifty trades 91 points lower at 10,911. 
Load More