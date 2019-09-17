Sensex Today: Sensex ends 642 points lower, Nifty at 10,817 mark; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors worst performers

Specials
"The recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant has sent oil prices shooting up. If production is not resumed soon, such a rise could hurt the global economy as consumer costs will also go up. This will definitely affect India, where the economy is already stressed," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital, a US & India based trade finance firm.
