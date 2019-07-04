scorecardresearch
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 68 points higher, Nifty at 11,946; PSU Bank, Realty stocks on rise

Jul 04, 2019, Updated Aug 09, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended today's trade marginally higher, one day ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 68 points to 39,908, Nifty gained 30 points to 11,946.

8:52 AM (1 year ago)

Asian indices held on to gains after a strong Wall Street close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. (Rueters)

Although SGX Nifty was down at 11,944, at a loss of 4 or 0.03%, indicating a flat start for the Indian equities.





8:53 AM (1 year ago)

Wall StreeT closes on record highs

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Wall Street, all the top 3 indices, namely S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq closed at record highs

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would take a more dovish turn as a raft of data provided more evidence of a slowing economy.






8:54 AM (1 year ago)

Wednesday's Close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat with positive bias in Wednesday's trade. By the closing session, Sensex rose 22 points to 39,839 and Nifty gained 6.45 points to 11,916.

8:55 AM (1 year ago)

FII and DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 390.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 287.57 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Wednesday.
9:09 AM (1 year ago)

Market cautious ahead of Economic Survey and Budgetary Outcome

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The market has been quite tepid in the past few weeks with Sensex and Nifty trading sideways on back of lower volumes, suggestive that the stocks were being traded cautiously on concerns of economic slowdown that will be the key focus of the Union Budget & Economic Survey.

Indian equities are expected to trade on a flat note today as investors' anticipation were high ahead of the Budget 2019 outcome tomorrow and the Economic Survey scheduled for today at 11: 00 am.

Budget 2019 outcome, on which a lot of hopes and expectations are based, is likely to give market a further direction which currently goes through a correction phase.
 
9:13 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-Open Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Market pre-opened positively, with Sensex rising 88 points up at 39,927.72 against the previous close of 39,839.25 and Nifty50 started pre-open session at 11,928.80 level at a gain of 12 points above the 11,916, the last close.

9:16 AM (1 year ago)

IndiaMART InterMESH debut today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
IndiaMART InterMESH is set to make its debut on bourses on July 4.The company raised Rs 476 crore through the IPO and fixed final issue price at Rs 973 per share as the higher end of the price band.
9:21 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 
Markets opened marginally higher today with Sensex strating at 39,917.65 against yesterday close of 39,839.25 while Nifty50 opened at 11,928.80 aganst th elast close of 11,916.
9:47 AM (1 year ago)

IndiaMART InterMESH rises 20%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd  listing in the stock exchanges today on July 04, 2019, under the n the list of 'B' Group Securities, with a face value of Rs 10.

After the IPO that raised Rs 476 crore, IndiaMART's stock price that was fixed at the final issue price of Rs 973 per share as the higher end of the price band.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1175, at a gain of over 20% against the listed price of Rs 973.

The stock has generated an Market Capital of Rs 3,395.43 cr on BSE till now.

10:08 AM (1 year ago)

Oil prices edge down

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. holiday, after falling steeply a day earlier as worries about a slowing global economy outweighed a decision by OPEC and allies to extend crude output cuts.




10:10 AM (1 year ago)

Gold steadies as stocks surge

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Gold steadied on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as a rally in equities reduced the attraction of the non-yielding metal, while global growth concerns and prospects for dovish monetary policy kept bullion supported. (Reuters)
10:15 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee rises

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indian Rupee opens higher at 68.82 against the dollar. Later, it rose to 68.87, up by 0.12% against the last close. Rupee yesterday closed at 68.91 per dollar.

10:18 AM (1 year ago)

India's monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



India monsoon rains in the week ending on Wednesday were below average for the fifth time in a row, although the deficit was the lowest since the start of the season, after it revived in central and western regions.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55% of India arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.




10:25 AM (1 year ago)

Cox & Kings top loser on BSE

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share price of Cox & Kings currently trade at Rs 29.80, with a fall 4.94% with the opening bell and locked in lower circuit as the firm defaulted on payment of interest on NCD due on June 30. It has touched a new 52-week and all time low of Rs 29.80. There are only sellers and no bids standing for the share today

10:27 AM (1 year ago)

Sectors Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the sectoral front, PSU bank led the with 1.80 % gains, followed by 1.20 % advance in Realty sector, while selling seen in the IT, Metal and Auto indices.
11:45 AM (1 year ago)

Economic Survey Highlights

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Economic Survey Document has been tabled in the Parliament. Economic Survey
has predicted the GDP growth at 7% for the FY20 from an estimated 6.8% in the previous year. While the General fiscal deficit was seen at 5.8 percent in FY19. A figure of 3.55% fiscal deficit was targeted by the Modi government in the last budget 2017-18.
12:22 PM (1 year ago)

Economics Survey findings and predictions

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The survey said that the moderation of growth momentum was on account of Agriculture & Allied, Trade, hotel ,transport, storage, communication and service related to broadcasting and Public administration and defense sectors.

The survey further added that higher economic growth in the ongoing fiscal year is predicted owing to stable macroeconomic conditions. The survey said that NBFC has stressed the FY19 slowdown.

The survey said that the outlook of the Indian Economy looks bright for the year 2019-20 on back of pick up private investment and robust consumption growth.

It added that the nation has maintained its macroeconomic stability by containing inflation within 4% and by managing a current account deficit to GDP ratio.

Non-Performing Assets as a percentage of Gross Advances have reduced to 10.1 % at the end of December 2018 from 11.5 % at the end of March 2018.

12:27 PM (1 year ago)

Kolte Patil signs 3 new projects in Pune

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers rose 4 percent on Thursday as it announced to the exchanges that the firm plnas to develop over 1250 units over 3 projects in Pune with saleable potential of  over 1.2 m sqaure feet.

The firm expects to earn fees of Rs 60-65 cr over 30-36 months from development management.
12:41 PM (1 year ago)

Theme of EcoSurvey2019 is to enable

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
"The theme of EcoSurvey2019 is to enable "shifting gears" to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8% and thereby achieve the vision of Economy5trillion," tweeted CEA KV Subramanian.

The cover design of #EcoSurvey2019 of Inter-linked Gears captures the idea of investment, savings, exports, growth and jobs being complementary and forming a “Virtuous Cycle” with investment as the key driver. 3/3@FinMinIndia @PIB_India @nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/0FZjMIr8Ty

— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 4, 2019
12:46 PM (1 year ago)

INDIA Vix falls further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
INDIA Vix on the release day of Economic Survey stands at 13.4975, at a fall of 0.20 % or 1.44% against yesterday's close of 14, indicating lower volumes and weak volatility in the market.

