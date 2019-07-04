Sensex Today: Sensex ends 68 points higher, Nifty at 11,946; PSU Bank, Realty stocks on rise

8:52 AM (1 year ago)

Asian indices held on to gains after a strong Wall Street close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Although SGX Nifty was down at 11,944, at a loss of 4 or 0.03%, indicating a flat start for the Indian equities.











Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive https://t.co/LdR5HjgyNn pic.twitter.com/BanN0qkJbh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 4, 2019







Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking sharp gains on Wall Street as recent data from multiple sectors pointed to slowing economic growth in the United States, bolstering the prospect of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. (Rueters)