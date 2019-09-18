Sensex Today: Sensex ends 82 points higher, Nifty at 10,840 mark; ITC rises over 2% as govt bans e-cigarettes

10:53 AM (1 year ago)

Coffee Day Enterprises 5% higher

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises rose 5% higher by the early trading session on Wednesday after the company annunced that it has executed definitive agreements for investment in GV Techparks.



In a bid to bring down its admitted debt of Rs 4,970 crore, Coffee Day Enterprises has closed the first divestment. In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company said that it had signed definitive agreements with Blackstone Group and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Salarpuria Sattva Group for an investment of Rs 2,700 crore in GV Techparks Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanglin Development Limited (TDL).

According to the agreement, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) is expected to realize the sale value in two tranches. The first tranche of Rs 2,000 crore will be received by on completion of certain conditions including regulatory approval. The remaining Rs 700 crore will be realized upon fulfilling additional conditions.