Sensex Today: Sensex ends 83 points up, Nifty at 11,118; Hero MotoCorp up nearly 5% post result

12:09 PM (1 year ago)

Axis Bank falls nearly 7%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The share price of the country's third-largest private lender Axis Bank fell in the early trade on Wednesday despite decent earning figures as the bank failed to meet market estimates due to higher provisioning and slippages.

The stock created a gap-down chart pattern in the early trade on Wednesday and fell 1.77% on the opening bell to Rs 694. the stock later slipped 6.92% to the day's low of Rs 657.65 on BSE. Axis Bank stock has fallen over 7 % in the last 3 straight days and currently trades lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average.