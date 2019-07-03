Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end flat with positive bias; DHFL rises 10%

9:00 AM (2 years ago)

Union Budget scheduled on 5th July

Posted by :- Rupa Roy









Rahul Agarwal, Director at Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth said, "In addition to the Union Budget that is scheduled to be unveiled on the 5th of July there are several other factors that will influence the Indian equity markets. Geo-political developments regarding US-China trade talks, the tensions in the Middle east would continue to have a major bearing on the global equity markets including India. The markets are expected to be extremely volatile in the run up to the big day. However, any major movement on either side is highly unlikely. "





Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Budget of second term of the Modi government on July 5.