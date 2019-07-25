Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; Tata Motors top loser ahead of results

Asian Paints, India's leading paint company, on Wednesday reported 17.7 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit after minority interest at Rs 655 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, helped by the double digit volume growth in decorative business segment in India.
Revenue from operations rose 16.6 per cent to Rs 5,130.63 crore in Q1FY20 as compared to Rs 4,398.59 crore in Q1FY19.
Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income (PBDIT) jumped 24.4 per cent to Rs 1,156.25 crore from Rs 929.70 crore a year ago, the company said.
Asian Paints' profit before tax (PBT) increased by 20.9 per cent to Rs 1,022.62 crore from Rs 846.12 crore in the year ago period.
On the standalone basis, the net profit grew 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 652.45 crore, while total revenue from operations increased 18.2 per cent to Rs 4,380.16 crore during the April-June quarter.
The RBI is set to cut interest rates in August for the fourth meeting in a row, according to a Reuters poll of economists, a majority of whom said risks to already-modest growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside https://t.co/lI2DrPCLT9 by @ManjulPaul, @Rahul_Karunakar— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 25, 2019
The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) upheld the penalty against Vodafone Idea and Airtel. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended a cumulative fine of Rs 3,050 crore against the two telecom operators for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.
Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit Rs11.95bn (up 43% YoY) - expectation Rs11.91bn, provision Rs5.51bn vs Rs4bn (expectation Rs4.5bn), GNPA 1.6% vs 1.54%, NPA 0.64% vs 0.63% (QoQ) and NII Rs36.95bn (up 43.6% YoY) - expectation Rs35.8bn. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 25, 2019
Non-residents have pulled about $1.5 billion from Indian equities so far in July, reversing a strong trend of inflows in previous months, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday.
“Unlike other episodes, which mostly coincided with broader (emerging market) outflows such as August 2015 and October 2018, these outflows are largely contained to India,” the IIF said in a report that includes data to July 22.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today