Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; Tata Motors top loser ahead of results

10:22 AM (1 year ago)

Asian Paints falls marginally after results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Stock of Asian paints in today's trade has registered 1.67% fall to the day's low of Rs 1459.10 against the last close of Rs 1483.60 on BSE. The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain, although, trades 3.18% away from 52 week high of Rs 1,529.95.

Asian Paints, India's leading paint company, on Wednesday reported 17.7 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit after minority interest at Rs 655 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, helped by the double digit volume growth in decorative business segment in India.

Revenue from operations rose 16.6 per cent to Rs 5,130.63 crore in Q1FY20 as compared to Rs 4,398.59 crore in Q1FY19.

Profit before depreciation, interest, tax and other income (PBDIT) jumped 24.4 per cent to Rs 1,156.25 crore from Rs 929.70 crore a year ago, the company said.

Asian Paints' profit before tax (PBT) increased by 20.9 per cent to Rs 1,022.62 crore from Rs 846.12 crore in the year ago period.

On the standalone basis, the net profit grew 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 652.45 crore, while total revenue from operations increased 18.2 per cent to Rs 4,380.16 crore during the April-June quarter.