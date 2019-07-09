Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session mixed, Bajaj Finance lead gains

10:16 AM (1 year ago)

HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses

The Bank advances aggregated to approximately Rs. 8,295 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 7,086 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs. 8,194 billion as of March 31, 2019.

The Bank deposits aggregated to approximately Rs. 9,545 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 8,058 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs.9,231 billion as of March 31, 2019.The Bank CASA ratio stood at around 40 % as compared to 41.7 % as of June 30, 2018 and 42.4 % as of March 31, 2019.