Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session mixed, Bajaj Finance lead gains

Jul 09, 2019, Updated Jul 09, 2019, 3:56 PM IST

Sensex Today: Key equity indices pared earlier losses to end flat after volatile session. While Nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.

 

 

 

Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.

 

9:05 AM (1 year ago)

US equities fell for 2nd Day

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Wall Street, Us equities fell for the second day. Dow jones fell more than a 100 points to 26,806 as technology companies like Apple, NetApp & Juniper fell as much as 2-3%. Similarly, NASDAQ was at 0.78 % fall and S&P 500 was trading down by almost 0.50%
9:06 AM (1 year ago)

Asian market stays muted

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian stocks rose early in trade but later turned lackluster and muted after as faded expectations of Federal Reserve delivering an interest rate cut by the end of July turned investors to sidelines.
9:07 AM (1 year ago)

SGX Nifty trades lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the Singapore exchange , SGX Nifty traded flat at around 11,570 vs Nifty July Futures last close of 11,566 indicating a flat opening on Dalal-Street.
9:09 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-open session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex pre-opens on Tuesday at 38,827 compared to last close at 38,726 level, Nifty at 11532 compared to Monday's close of 11,558.
9:11 AM (1 year ago)

FII/ DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 401.99 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 321.13 crore Monday.

FII's overall this month remain in net sellers category.
9:14 AM (1 year ago)

Indian Rupee

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Rupee opened unchanged compared to yesterday's close, at 68.65 against the dollar.
9:17 AM (1 year ago)

Crude Oil falls further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although tensions in the Middle East offered some support to prices. - (Reuters)

9:24 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex opened at 38,754.47 , 33.9 points higher against last close of 38,720.57, while Nifty opened 26.4lower at 11,531.60 against the last close of 11,558.
9:46 AM (1 year ago)

Titan falls on poor growth forecast

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Titan Company Limited was the top loser on BSE as the company has announced quarterly update for Q1 of FY 2019-20 yesterday. The company posted poor growth forecast on account of slowdown in economy, due to the factors namely, lower consumption demand, hike in gold prices.


For the Jewellery segment, the statement read, "growth particularly in the Jewellery segment was lower than planned even though the gains in market share were sustained. Revenue grew by a muted at 13% in Q1'19 as sharp increase in gold prices dented consumer demand significantly in the month of June."
10:01 AM (1 year ago)

Oil marketing companies trade higher

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil marketing companies trade with a gain of 2-4% as Brent is back below $64/bbl. Listed oil marketing companies that trade higher today are namely IOC, gaining the most amongst others at 2%, followed by Power Grid at 0.97% growth, BPCL up 0.85%, Hind Petroleum up 0.79%,Reliance up 0.48%, NTPC 0.35% & GAIL up 0.20%, respectively.

10:11 AM (1 year ago)

G-sec falls to 2-yr low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
10-Year Government Securities yield fell to a 2-year low at 6.56% after the government announced $10bn global debt sale.

10:16 AM (1 year ago)

HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses:

The Bank advances aggregated to approximately Rs. 8,295 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 7,086 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs. 8,194 billion as of March 31, 2019.

The Bank deposits aggregated to approximately Rs. 9,545 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 8,058 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs.9,231 billion as of March 31, 2019.

The Bank CASA ratio stood at around 40 % as compared to 41.7 % as of June 30, 2018 and 42.4 % as of March 31, 2019.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs. 72.30 billion

10:40 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian markets are currently trading mixed. Nikkei gained marginally while Hong Kong, Taiwan and China Index are trading flat. In Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty trades down 19 pts at 11,549.50.


On Wall- Street, US Dow Jones declined half a percent as investors took a cautious approach to a week full of central bank activity. It is expected that the US Fed may delay hike in interest rate on strong Job data.
11:57 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers/ Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
TCS was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.79 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to ba announced later in the day.

HDFC twins, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank too fell up to 2.19 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, L&T, RIL and Vedanta were among the gainers, rising up to 2.90 per cent. (PTI)
11:57 AM (1 year ago)

Expert's View

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Fiscal prudence (in the Budget) was contrary to the market's expectation which was hoping for a stimulus in the slowing economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Focus has shifted to the upcoming quarter result where expectation remain muted, volatility is likely to prevail, he added.
1:07 PM (1 year ago)

Pharma stocks rally

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sectorally, pharma sector registered today most gains compared to other sectors in today's bearish market, with shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.32%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 1.95%, Piramal Enterprises up 1.33% and Cipla up 1.23% ranking as the top performers in the index.
1:16 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex Today: After a negative opening, key equity indices currently trade flat with negative bias, as selling pressure in IT and Consumption sector was pared by buying interest in Pharma, Realty and energy indices.

Sensex currently trades 17 points lower at 38,703 while the broader index Nifty 50 is trading 11,540, at a loss of 18 points.
1:27 PM (1 year ago)

TCS top loser in BSE

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share price of IT major Tata Consultancy Services have fallen 2.68% in today's trade, ahead of quarterly earnings to be posted today, as per data available with the exchanges.

TCS stock has fallen 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,105.55, The stock currently trades  at Rs 2115.95, at a loss of 61 points or 2.85% against the last close of Rs 2176.10.
2:44 PM (1 year ago)

Sun Pharma among top gainers today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Sun Pharma stock has risen 7.5% intraday to Rs 394.90 against the previous close of Rs 367.10. Sun Pharma has set for the biggest 1-day gain in a year. Sun Pharma's trading volumes in today's session is highest in a month period.

2:59 PM (1 year ago)

Rupee at day's high

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Indian rupee, the domestic currency is trading at its day's high, at 68.63, at a rise of 0.04% against the dollar.

The rupee opened weak at 68.65 (rpt) 68.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. It fell further to quote at 68.84, registering a decline of 18 paise from the previous close.

The domestic currency on Monday fell 24 paise to close at 68.66 against the US dollar.
