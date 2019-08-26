Sensex Today: Sensex rises 177 points, Nifty at 11,110 mark; Tata Steel rises 3%

Aug 26, 2019, Updated Aug 27, 2019, 9:29 AM IST

Sensex Today: Equity market closed broadly on a positive on Monday's trading session, as a slew of measures to improve investor sentiments and boost economy by the government provided support to major uptrend. This was coupled with United States and China indicating a possible de-escalation of trade war through trade talks.

By the closing bell Monday, Sensex rose almost to 37,500 mark, closing at a gain of 790 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 crossed 11,050 mark and ended the day's trade at 11,057, advancing 208 points against the previous close of 10,829.