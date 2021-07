10:12 AM (1 year ago)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rises over 5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Zee Entertainment stock price rose over 5% within the first hour of trade after Essel Group on Wednesday announced and confirmed that its lenders have unanimously agreed to extend the timeline for standstill agreement, enabling the group to optimize the value output from the sale of its assets."As per the official communication issued on September, 20 2019, the Group was in a steady and progressive dialogue with all the lenders. The mentioned extension of the timeline was requested purely in the interest deriving the true value of the precious assets of the group.The lenders have extended complete support to the Group and its promoters, recognising the intrinsic value of the assets and the overall asset divestment process are undertaken. The Group remains confident on further divestments including its non-media assets," Essel Group spokesperson said on Wednesday.Reacting to the news, Zee stock price opened 3.5% higher at Rs 289.30 on BSE and later rose 5.01% to the intraday high of Rs 293.30, against the last closing price of Rs 279.30 on BSE.