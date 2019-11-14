Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 170 points higher; Nifty at 11,870

8:53 AM (1 year ago)

Trump threatens for more tariffs on China before Christmas

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

U.S. President Donald Trump has again threatened to jack up U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods if the world’s two largest economies fail to reach a trade deal. Additionally, the previously announced 15% tariffs on about $156 billion worth of Chinese-made consumer goods will be scheduled to take effect on December 15Stocks fell on Wednesday in Asia and Europe and initially in the United States as investors turned cautious as Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal with China was “close,” but offered no details and warned that he would raise tariffs “substantially” on Chinese goods without a deal.