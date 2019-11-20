Sensex Today: Share market ends in green, Sensex closes 181 points higher; Nifty at 11,999

scorecardresearch
Nov 20, 2019, Updated Nov 20, 2019, 4:22 PM IST

Share Market Today: Benchmark indices erased gains from record high levels today and closed 0.45% higher by the closing bell on Wednesday. Sensex closed 181 points higher at 40,651 level and Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,999, rising 59 points against its previous close. Sectorally, all the major sectors closed in the green except financial services, realty and PSU bank indices, that closed in the red territory. Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the top gainers by Wednesday's closing bell, while Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Eicher Motors, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the worst performers in today's trade.

 

 

8:56 AM (1 year ago)

RBI imposes penalty on Bandhan Bank

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore for non-compliance on Bandhan Bank.

"RBI has imposed a penalty aggregating to Rs 2.50 crore (Rupees two crore fifty lakh only) on  the Bank for non-compliance with the directions in various accounts of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd. at Bhagalpur Branch," company said in a regulatory filing.
9:00 AM (1 year ago)

Global equities trade in red

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Globally, indices traded lower on Wednesday early morning as investors turned cautious due to lack of optimism on Sino-US trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.25%, similar to KOSPI, Nikkie, Shanghai Index, that traded lower.

On Wall Street,the Dow Jones ended down 0.36% on Tuesday, followed by the S&P 500 losing 0.06%, while the Nasdaq added 0.24%.
9:02 AM (1 year ago)

SGX Nifty trades lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty, the Nifty Futures, traded 27 points down at 11,954 level, indicating a negative opening in the broader Indian market.
9:12 AM (1 year ago)

Market at pre-open

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In the pre-open session of Wednesday, benchmark indices started the day's trade marginally negative, although turned positive in early few minutes of trade. Sensex traded 260 points higher at 40,729 and Nifty traded 64 points higher at 12,004 level.

 
9:15 AM (1 year ago)

TRAI Data, Jio continues to dominant other telecoms

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed that Reliance Jio continued its dominance over its rivals, adding 69.83 lakh mobile subscribers in September this year to take its subscriber base to 35.52 crore.

While Vodafone Idea lost 25.7 lakh subscribers during the month, bringing down its total user base to 37.24 crore.

Bharti Airtel recorded 23.8 lakh customers exiting its network, bringing down its total user base to 32.55 crore, TRAI data showed.

Read more
9:43 AM (1 year ago)

Market opens majorly bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Benchmark indices started the day's trade majorly positive on Wednesday, with Sensex rising 200 points at 40,700 and Nifty trading 41 points higher at 11,981 level.
9:58 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank shares decline over 3% on reporting NPA divergence

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


YES Bank shares price fell on Wednesday as the lender reported a lower net profit of Rs 1,084.03 crore for 2018-19 compared to Rs 1,720.28 crore announced earlier due to higher non-performing assets assessed by the Reserve Bank.

The divergence in net NPAs stood at Rs 2,299 crore for 2018-19. This was 51% of the net NPAs reported by the bank. Additionally, the bank also reported divergence in provisioning at Rs 978 crore as on March 2019.

YES Bank shares made a day's low at Rs 62, falling 3.35% against the previous closing value of Rs 64.15.

Read more
10:33 AM (1 year ago)

Siemens share price falls 2.3% post Q2 result

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Siemens share price fell 2.3% to the intraday low of Rs 1,543.3 in the early trade today, despite recoding reasonable growth in sales and profits in July-September quarter.

The engineering major registered 21.6% yearly increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs. 1,087 crore and registered 8.4% yearly increase in revenue to Rs 13,323 crore for the  September quarter.

"Our digitalization initiatives continue to gain traction across all market verticals and we are experiencing increased interest by customers in our integrated digital solutions," said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.

Read more
10:37 AM (1 year ago)

RIL hits fresh 52-week high

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share price of Reliance Industries rose 4.05% in the early trade on Wednesday and touched a fresh 52-week as well as intraday high of Rs 1,571 apiece, against the last closing value of Rs 1,509.80 on the BSE. Profit booking is seen on the stock today, with 72% sellers offering and 28% bidders buying the stock at current price, market depth data on BSE suggests.

Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator has revealed plans to increase tariffs as TRAI prepares to launch a consultation process to revise telecom rates.

This was on back of announcements from rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, where they said they will hike tariffs from December 1. The tariff hikes are expected to help increase revenues, augment ARPUs and fund investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure.

In a separate development, Reliance Jio continued its dominance over its rivals, adding 69.83 lakh mobile subscribers in September this year to take its subscriber base to 35.52 crore.

Read more

 
10:40 AM (1 year ago)

Vodafone Idea stock rises for fourth consecutive session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Vodafone Idea stock on Wednesday continued its gaining streak in the fourth straight session on hope of receiving a revival package from the government after Q2 loss and announcement of hike in tariff from December 1.

Vodafone Idea share gained 31.72% to  hit a high of Rs 7.93 on BSE. Earlier, Vodafone Idea share price opened with a gain of 9.97% at Rs 6.62 today compared to the previous close of Rs 6.02 on BSE.

Read more

 
10:45 AM (1 year ago)

NBCC shares rise in early trade

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
NBCC shares rose 2.55% intraday to Rs 37.85 on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade after the state-owned company said that it has bagged a Rs 500 cr project from the environment ministry to develop National Museum of Natural History in Delhi.

 
10:50 AM (1 year ago)

Allahabad bank shares rise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Allahabad Bank rose 1.93% in Wednesday's early trade after the lender announced the receipt of communication from the government regarding in-principle approval of Alternate Mechanism (AM) to proposed amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

 
11:02 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update: Sensex hits fresh 52-week high, Nifty up 64 points intraday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices are trading at record high levels on Wednesday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.75% each, backed by heavy buying pressure in pharma and media stocks. Sensex has risen 330 points at 40,805 with the opening bell and Nifty traded 94 points higher at 12,034 level.

Sensex has surged to a fresh record high of 40,816.38, while Nifty has made an intraday high of 12,038.55, trading mere 64 points away from the earlier 52-week high registered at 12,103.05.
11:17 AM (1 year ago)

Sector Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the sectoral front, except IT, realty and PSU banking scrips, all the other sectors today trade in the green, with 2% advance in media and pharma stocks and over 0.50% rise in FMCG,  metal and private banking scrips.
11:21 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


On Wednesday, market breadth was positive with 1077 stocks rising compared to 958 falling on BSE. While top Sensex gainers were Reliance  Industries, IndusInd  Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints rising up to 4%, Bajaj Auto, SBI and NTPC were top Sensex losers in Wednesday's early morning trade, falling up to 0.80%.

 
11:27 AM (1 year ago)

US-China trade deal sentiments

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Globally, market traders are awaiting intensely for signs of progress in the two economic superpowers. Investors turned bearish after President Donald Trump warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs on Tuesday.

"If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
11:32 AM (1 year ago)

IRCTC gains 1.6%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
IRCTC shares have gained 1.6% in the early trade to the day's high of Rs 916.90, compared to the last closing price of Rs 902.25 on the BSE.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Wednesday announced in a regulatory filing that a concession agreement has been signed between the company and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC) on 19th November, 2019 for taking over the operations, marketing and day to day maintenance of Golden Chariot Train.
11:33 AM (1 year ago)

FII remain bearish, DII stays bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 915.37 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 262.35 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
11:37 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trades lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 7 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.79 in early session, as US-China trade deal concerns, sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency overseas dragged down the local unit.

Read more
 
12:31 PM (1 year ago)

Jet Airways' bidder Synergy gets extension till Dec 16

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Jet Airways share price climbed 3.78% on Wednesday after media reports suggested that Committee of Creditors of the lender may allow Synergy Group, the sole potential bidder for Jet Airways, an extension of four weeks time to submit bid for Jet Airways.

The proposal was reportedly discussed at a CoC meeting on Tuesday, November 19 and will be put to vote for a formal approval during the week.

Synergy Group, that was given deadline by CoC till November 15 to submit bid, had earlier requested for an extension of the deadline by three or four weeks.
