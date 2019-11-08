Sensex Today: Share market ends in red; Sensex closes 330 points lower, Nifty holds 11,900

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Thursday reported 40.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 1,708.45 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, aided by tax reversal of Rs 580.3 crore based on "favourable judgments from Income Tax Appellate Authorities over multiple issues". On the quarter-on-quarter basis, the profit grew 55 per cent compared to Rs 1,075.12 crore in the June quarter.BPCL Q2 profit jumps 40% to Rs 1,708 crore on tax reversal; revenue slips 9%
Moody's Investors Service on Friday changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.
The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.Moody's lowers India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
