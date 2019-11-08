Sensex Today: Share market ends in red; Sensex closes 330 points lower, Nifty holds 11,900

8:59 AM (1 year ago)

Moody's lowers India's outlook to 'negative'

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Moody's Investors Service on Friday changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.