Share Market News Live: Sensex tanks over 450 points, Nifty trades below 18,200; Delhivery, GSK Pharma, Indigo Paints hit 52-week lows

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Monday's deals, tracking a decline in Asian equities due to fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China and fears of an extended US Federal Reserve tightening cycle. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.10 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.36 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 2.55 per cent. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 751 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 890 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data. PNB, UCO Bank, Zomato, Bank of Maharashtra, HCC, IRFC, Voda Idea, EasyMyTrip, Tata Steel and Yes Bank were among the most active stock today, in terms of volumes.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sub-index Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.30 per cent to trade at 3,899.30 level despite weak market momentum.
Shares of Raymond Ltd fell 3.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,303.90. The stock hit a day low of Rs 1,302.50. A total of 17,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.18 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,695.86 crore.
Sensex tanks 457 points or 0.74 per cent to trade at 61,207, Nifty moves 136 points or 0.74 per cent lower to trade at 18,171; SBI, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, TCS and HDFC among top drags
BSE 500 stocks such as Central Bank of India, Great Eastern Shipping, IIFL, Indian Bank, JB Chemicals & Pharma, Bank of Maharashtra, PNB, Timken India, UCO Bank and Union Bank hit their 52-week highs today.
BSE 500 stocks such as Delhivery, GlaxosmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indigo Paints, Quess Corp, Sanofi India, SIS Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries and Voltas hit their 52-week lows today.
Shares of Quess Corp slumped 4.56 per cent to trade at Rs 431.75. The stock hit a day low -- also its 52-week low -- of Rs 431. A total of 18,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 78.55 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 6,396.32 crore.
Shares of Swan Energy jumped 14.17 per cent to trade at Rs 255.45. The stock hit a day high of Rs 263.85. A total of 86,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.19 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 6,741.76 crore.
Sensex dives 513 points or 0.83 per cent to trade at 61,150, Nifty moves 152 points or 0.83 per cent lower to trade at 18,156; SBI, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco among top drags
Shares of Time Technoplast slumped 10.09 per cent to trade at Rs 94. The stock hit a day low of Rs 92.05. A total of 2.22 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.11 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 2,125.78 crore.
Shares of Bikaji Foods International slipped 2.73 per cent to trade at Rs 308.35. The stock hit a day low of Rs 306.25. A total of 55,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.69 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,693.64 crore.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners zoomed 20 per cent today, as the stock turned ex-split and ex-bonus. The scrip hit an adjusted 52-week high of Rs 59.56 in May this year. In the last one month, it has traded largely in Rs 46.10-57.15 range. (Read more)
Five-Star Business Finance staged a weak market debut today as its shares got listed at Rs 449.95, a discount of 5.07 per cent over its issue price of Rs 474.
Archean Chemical Industries staged a strong market debut today as its shares got listed at Rs 449, a premium of 10.32 per cent over its issue price of Rs 407.
The overall market breadth stood weak as 1,307 shares were seen advancing while 1,606 were declining on BSE.
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Financial Service, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.87 per cent, 0.99 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly negative as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.17 per cent and small-cap remained unchanged.
There is a strong tailwind and a strong headwind which can sway the market now. The tailwind is the sharp decline in Brent crude to $86.75, which is a big macro positive for India. But this tailwind is unlikely to take the market higher since the headwind in the form of steadily declining momentum in the recent market uptrend, is very strong. The optimism driven by the recent decline is US inflation has run its course and the market is likely to wait for further data on the direction of US inflation and interest rates. So, this is the time to play defensively rather than taking risky shots at the goal. Cautious defensive games can be a good short-term strategy.
Sensex tanks 451 points or 0.73 per cent to trade at 61,212, Nifty moves 117 points or 0.64 per cent lower to trade at 18,190; Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, M&M, ITC, Adani Enterprises among top drags
Dr Reddy's, M&M, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.80 per cent. In contrast, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers.
Sensex falls 235 points or 0.38 per cent to trade at 61,428, Nifty moves 66 points or 0.36 per cent lower to trade at 18,242
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today