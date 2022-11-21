Share Market News Live: Sensex tanks over 450 points, Nifty trades below 18,200; Delhivery, GSK Pharma, Indigo Paints hit 52-week lows

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Monday's deals, tracking a decline in Asian equities due to fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China and fears of an extended US Federal Reserve tightening cycle. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.10 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.36 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 2.55 per cent. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 751 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 890 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data. PNB, UCO Bank, Zomato, Bank of Maharashtra, HCC, IRFC, Voda Idea, EasyMyTrip, Tata Steel and Yes Bank were among the most active stock today, in terms of volumes.

Here are the share market Live Updates: