Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty barely holds 18,350; Paytm, RVNL, Info Edge drop up to 9%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Thursday's deals amid weak global cues. Strong US retail sales data dampened the investor sentiment that the central bank would soften its pace of interest rate hikes.
Asian shares declined today, in sync with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.40 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.22 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.67 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.33 per cent.
Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell stock in a second consecutive session. FIIs offloaded net of Rs 386 crore equities, while domestic investors purchased Rs 1,437 crore of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Shares of R Systems International Ltd zoomed 16.77 per cent to trade at Rs 273.70. The stock hit a day high of Rs 281.25. A total of 1.33 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.66 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 3,237.97 crore.
"Nifty formed an indecisive candle resembling closer to a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating uncertainty about the future trend in the market. Though the sequence of higher high formation remains unabated without any signs of price exhaustion or topping out situation and chances remain high of price consolidation after a sharp rally of almost 1700 points in last one month," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
The ReelStar app, Web3 integrated social media platform, announced that it has raised over $5 million from the initial token offering (ITO) of its utility token ReelToken (REELT). ReelToken is based on a multi-blockchain platform and architecture. It uses the Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) extensible to multiple blockchain networks.
Brokerage Geojit Financial upgraded its call on the stock to 'Buy' for a target price of Rs 679 within for an investment period of a year. "We upgrade our rating on the stock to 'BUY' with a revised target price of Rs 679 based on 52x FY24E adjusted EPS," it said.
Shares of Grindwell Norton Ltd slipped 2.97 per cent to trade at Rs 2,000.60. The stock hit a day low of Rs 1,971. A total of 2,749 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.19 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 22,127.95 crore.
Sensex falls 127 points or 0.20 points to trade at 61,854, Nifty moves 48 points or 0.26 per cent lower to trade at 18,362; Paytm, RVNL, Nazara Tech, Hindustan Copper, Grindwell drop up to 9.23%
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) jumped 8.03 per cent to trade at Rs 28.25. The stock hit a day high -- also its 52-week high -- of Rs 28.70. A total of 152.41 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 42.79 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 36,918.53 crore.
Shares of Engineers India Ltd surged 7.91 per cent to trade at Rs 79.15. The stock hit a day high -- also its 52-week high -- of Rs 79.75. A total of 14.07 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.91 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 4,437.32 crore.
Shares of Timken India Ltd surged 8.45 per cent to trade at Rs 3,176.80. The stock hit a day high of Rs 3,210. A total of 23,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.06 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 23,886.46 crore.
Shares of Hindustan Construction Co (HCC) jumped 5.02 per cent to trade at Rs 16.33. The stock hit a day high of Rs 16.45. A total of 27.86 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.41 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 2,454.13 crore.
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 4.32 per cent to trade at Rs 111.85. The stock hit a day low of Rs 110.60. A total of 1.94 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.17 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 10,850.01 crore.
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd fell 3.02 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 35.30.
Shares of Nazara Technologies fell 5.71 per cent to trade at Rs 566.35. The stock hit a day low of Rs 536.25.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd slumped 7.46 per cent to trade at Rs 58.95. The stock hit a day low of Rs 58.65.
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa's parent, fell 4.91 per cent to trade at Rs 175.45. The stock hit a day low of Rs 171.
Shares of One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent, plunged 9.35 per cent to trade at Rs 545.30. The stock hit a day low of Rs 541.30.
"Directional moves have gone missing in the last few days. Amidst this, though bullish patterns are intact, it might require dips to be more substantial to invite larger up moves. Towards this end, 18,280 or even 18,000 will be on the radar. Alternatively, direct rise above 18,460/18,480 could revive hopes of 18,800, though 18,530 and 18,604 will remain initial challenges," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"The fact that Sensex and Nifty are at record closing highs tells us that the Buy on Dips strategy has worked well in this market. Therefore, this strategy can be expected to work, going forward, too. High-quality stocks in banking, IT, telecom and capital goods form the backbone of this large-cap driven rally. Dips in this segment are likely to get bought. India is the only large market that crossed previous record highs. This will stand the market in good stead. Even though the mother market US has turned a bit weak, the sustained fall in US bond yields is a positive for emerging markets like India," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The overall market breadth stood slightly lower as 734 shares were seen advancing while 750 were declining on BSE.
Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Auto were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.94 per cent, 0.74 per cent, 0.61 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma rose 0.25 per cent and 0.27 per cent, each.
