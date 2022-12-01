Share Market News Live: Sensex tops 63,500, Nifty eyes 18,900 as indices hit record highs; TCS, Infosys, Wipro gain up to 2%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded at record high levels in early deals on Thursday, extending their gains for the eighth straight session amid positive cues from the global markets. Although, gains in domestic indices could be capped on slower economic growth concerns. India posted annual economic growth of 6.3 per cent in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5 per cent growth in the previous three months. Asian shares traded higher in early deals, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as December. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.06 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.49 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite moved 0.91 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.74 per cent. All three major US stock indexes settled sharply higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought net of Rs 9,010.41 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 4,056.40 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
BSE 500 stocks such as Apollo Tyres, Cochin Shipyard, Cummins India, JK Lakshmi Cement, KRBL, Lemon Tree, L&T and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders hit their 52-week highs today.
On the technical front, Nifty formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart and with the sequence of higher tops and bottoms remains perfectly in place, indicating continuance of upward momentum with elevated support base at 18,100 as it happens to be the 20-day EMA and the lower band of recent consolidation followed by resistance turn support from Sept'22 high. Presently Nifty has also been able to trade past the projected 0.618 per cent retracement of the June’22 low and Sept’ high comes around 18,535, against that backdrop next resistance level for the market seems around 0.786 per cent retracement at 19,025. In the coming session, index is likely open on a positive note tracking strong global cues. Post initial blip one can expect supportive efforts to emerge around 18,550-18,570. Thus, a renewed buying interest can be seen in midcap and small cap space which had been underperforming for quite some time.
Excel, IRFC, Suzlon, RVNL, Zomato, PNB, Tata Steel, Subex Ltd, Voda Idea and National Aluminium Company Ltd were the most active stocks on the NSE platform, in terms of volume.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,963 shares were seen advancing while 757 were declining on BSE.
13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 1.93 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG slipped 0.45 per cent and 0.32 per cent, each.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.24 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.59 per cent.
Sensex surges over 450 points to hit an all-time high of 63,583.07, Nifty moves over 100 points higher to scale a fresh peak of 18,887.60
Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and TCS were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 2.73 per cent. In contrast, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, UPL, PowerGrid and HUL were among the top laggards.
Sensex hits all-time high of 63,497.64, Nifty scales new peak of 18,874.30
Fed chief Powell's observation that "it makes sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes" has come as a shot in the arm for the bulls to take the ongoing rally forward. The dip in the dollar index to 105.5 and the US 10-year bond yield declining sharply to 3.63 per cent are hugely favourable for the continuation of FII inflows. In brief, the market construct is favourable for the continuation of the rally. For the near-term, concerns of elevated valuations are likely to be ignored by the market. However, investors should be cautious while chasing this rally. Even though the Sensex and Nifty are at record highs the mid-cap index and small-cap index are 2 per cent and 17 per cent away respectively from their peaks. Therefore, retail investors may chase this rally driven by the FOMO factor. That would be risky since mid- and small-caps will correct sharply during a market pullback, which can happen since valuations are high. Safety is in high-quality large caps.
The Indian rupee is likely to benefit from a risk-on rally in EM currencies. Any uptick in the USD-INR around 81.60-90 would be good opportunity to sell.
The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments were viewed as dovish. The rupee is tipped at around 81.20 per dollar in early trades, compared with 81.4225 in the previous session.
Mumbai-based airline Go First has inducted its 55th Airbus A320 Neo in its fleet, expanding it to 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320 Neo and 5 are A320 Ceo.
Apollo Hospitals: It approved the issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 105 crore.
Grasim Industries: Income Tax appellate tribunal quashed dividend distribution tax demand over the demerger of financial services business.
Punjab National Bank: The lender hiked MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate) rates by 5 basis points (bps) across tenors, effective December 1.
MOIL: The company revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective December 1.
Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $86.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 4 cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $80.51.
Dow Jones rose 2.18 per cent to settle at 34,589.24. S&P500 index climbed 3.09 per cent to end the session at 4,079.97. Nasdaq advanced 4.41 per cent to close at 11,468.
BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 9,010.41 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 4,056.40 crore worth of shares on November 30, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 68.5 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 18,985.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had 418 points or 0.67 per cent to hit a record closing of 63,099.65 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 140 points or 0.75 per cent higher to touch a fresh closing peak of 18,758.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today