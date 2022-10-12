Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty slip into red as consumer durables, metal stocks drag; inflation data, Q2 results in focus

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday slipped into the red after opening higher amid volatile trade, dragged by consumer durables and metal stocks. Market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data and quarterly results of IT firms (HCL Tech and Wipro) later in the day. Asian stocks, however, plunged to nearly two-year lows, in line with an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.14 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.37 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 2.03 per cent and Shanghai Composite cracked 1.10 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.65 per cent and 1.10 per cent, respectively, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to close up 0.12 per cent.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session today, as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening Covid-19 curbs in China. India, the world's third-largest oil importer, benefits from a fall in prices, as it brings down imported inflation. The benchmark BSE Sensex had slumped 844 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at 57,147 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 257 points or 1.49 per cent lower to close at 16,984.
Sensex slips 21 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 57,126, Nifty moves 10 points or 0.06 per cent lower to trade at 16,973
Shares of Coal India rose 2.49 per cent to trade at Rs 230.95 in late morning deals.
Nifty may hold the crucial 200-DMA (Day moving average) at 16,900-16,950, however, formation of lower high- lower low signifies corrective bias, said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd. Until and unless, the index provides a decisive close above 17,350, it would be a sell-on-rise market, he added.
Megastar Foods, a multibagger stock, today hit its upper circuit limit for the second straight day, as shareholding data suggests seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia bought 1.04 per cent stake in the food processing company in the quarter gone by. (Read more)
Shares of PowerGrid rose 2.45 per cent to trade at Rs 213.40 in early trade.
14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 1.02 per cent, 0.71 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty Media fell 0.26 per cent in early trade.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,714 shares were seen advancing while 907 were declining on BSE.
Sensex rises 270 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 57,417, Nifty moves 74 points or 0.44 per cent higher to trade at 17,058
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.25 per cent lower and small-cap climbed 0.55 per cent.
Shares of JK Tyre fell 2.11 per cent to trade at Rs 176.20 against their previous close of Rs 180. Taking yesterday's closing price into consideration, the stock traded 8.86 per cent lower from its 52-week high of Rs 197.50 and 86.72 per cent higher from its 52-week low.
Hyderabad-based D2C health-tech start-up Good Health Company (GHC) said it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors such as Khosla Ventures, Quiet Capital, and Weekend Fund also participated in this round, the start-up added.
HCL Technologies, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and BPCL were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 1.68 per cent. In contrast, ONGC, Tata Steel, L&T, Grasim Industries and Hindalco were among the top laggards.
Sensex rises 165 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 57,312, Nifty moves 42 points or 0.25 per cent higher to trade at 17,026
Mahindra and Mahindra: M&M and Jio-bp strengthen EV partnership for setting up of charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs.
Infosys: The IT major announced the resignation of company president Ravi Kumar. (Read more)
Suzlon Energy: The company said it got an order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.
Genesys International Corp: The company said it won an order worth Rs 46 crore for land titling project from the Andhra Pradesh government.
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network: The network said committee of creditors approved a resolution plan for the company, without giving details.
The near-term bottom for US dollar-Indian rupee lies around 82.00 levels and with the RBI's absence, the pair could move again above 82.50 and 83.00 levels in the next few sessions, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 4,612.67 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 2,430.76 crore worth of shares on October 11, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 71 points or 0.42 per cent to trade at 17,011.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 31 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 17 points or 0.01 per cent higher to close at 17,315.
