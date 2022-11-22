Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher on overnight slide in crude oil

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note today, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices and mixed Asian equities. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.74 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.25 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.09 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled lower. Crude oil prices slipped to their lowest level since early January on a report that Saudi Arabia was holding talks with OPEC allies to raise output. Crude clawed back some of the losses after Saudi Arabia denied the report. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1,594 crore worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,263 crore of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Escorts, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB and Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,593.83 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,262.91 crore worth of shares on November 21, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 43.5 points or 0.24 per cent to trade at 18,248.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 519 points or 0.84 per cent to close at 61,145 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 148 points or 0.81 per cent lower to trade at 18,160.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today