Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher on overnight slide in crude oil

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a higher note today, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices and mixed Asian equities. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.74 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.25 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.09 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled lower. Crude oil prices slipped to their lowest level since early January on a report that Saudi Arabia was holding talks with OPEC allies to raise output. Crude clawed back some of the losses after Saudi Arabia denied the report. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1,594 crore worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1,263 crore of shares, per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates: