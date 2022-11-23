Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trim gains, still in green; Inox Green Energy lists at 7% discount

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks started on a higher note in Wednesday's trade, tracking a rise in Wall Street and mixed Asian equities. Although, the gains in the domestic indices were limited as investors keenly awaited US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting minutes for cues on future interest rate hikes. PNB, UCO Bank, Voda Idea, IRFC, Ease My Trip, Inox Green, Zomato, RVNL, GTL Infra and South Bank of India were among the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volume.
Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.61 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.50 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.15 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.07 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 698 crore of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 636 crore of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Federal Bank: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 155, an upside of 18 per cent.
Suprajit Engg: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 485, an upside of 47 per cent.
Stove Craft: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 805, an upside of 34 per cent.
Au Small Finance: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 848, a 37 per cent upside.
HDFC Bank: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,850, an upside of 16 per cent.
Sona BLW Precis: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 700, an upside of 61 per cent.
PI Industries: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 4,000, an upside of 20 per cent.
Amber Enterp: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 3,000, a 51 per cent upside.
Sobha Ltd: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 850, an upside of 38 per cent.
Ramkrishna Forg: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 300, an upside of 37 per cent.
HCL Tech: 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 1,192, an 8 per cent upside.
Jubilant Ingrev: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 700, an upside of 32 per cent.
Oberoi Realty: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,150, an upside of 29 per cent.
Devyani Intl: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 255, an upside of 38 per cent.
Marico: 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 600, an upside of 23 per cent.
Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd: "Inox Green Energy Services is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance service providers in India. The company has plans to grow into a more asset-light business model. But it has been incurring losses in the last 2 years, so the issue is priced at a negative P/E, and according to the IPO objective, the amount will be used to pay off liabilities. Finally, the performance of its group is also not attractive enough. Hence, one should book profit with whatever listing premium they get or put a stop loss of Rs 57."
Shares of Vakrangee Ltd climbed 7.03 per cent to trade at Rs 30.45. The stock hit a day high of Rs 30.65. A total of 9.31 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.78 crore on BSE. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 3,226.18 crore.
Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd jumped 9.29 per cent to trade at Rs 65.30. The stock hit a day high of Rs 66.10. A total of 6.86 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.40 crore on BSE. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 6,149.02 crore.
Technically, there has been no substantial change in the market outlook as the bulls firmly withheld their support zone and showed their presence by the fag end. The undertone is expected to remain upbeat till Nifty sustains above its sacrosanct demand zone of 18,100-18,000. Looking at the technical setup, until the index surpasses its swing high of 18,450 in a decisive manner, a range-bound movement could be continued in the comparable period. Simultaneously, some tentativeness could be sensed ahead of the November month expiry, and participants are keeping a cautious approach in the market.
On the technical front, Nifty took support from its previous day's low coinciding with 20-DMA and the lower area of the gap-up region, thereon witnessed a pullback to end the day on a positive note with a bullish candle. Hence it can be expected that further up move is awaited as the market seems to have halted its short-term correction and aim towards the recent swing highs of 18,450.
Inox Green Energy staged a tepid market debut today as its shares got listed at Rs 60.50, a discount of 6.92 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 65.
Shares of TCNS Clothing Co Ltd surged 10.21 per cent to trade at Rs 618.35. The stock touched a day high of Rs 621.70 on BSE. Around 18,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.09 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 3,805.62 crore.
Inox Green Energy, whose initial public offer (IPO) was between November 11 and November 15, would make its market debut today. The grey market premium (GMP) -- last seen -- likely suggested a muted listing for the stock.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,404 shares were seen advancing while 588 were declining on BSE.
13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 0.59 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.27 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.42 per cent.
Hindalco, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors and Grasim Industries were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 1.59 per cent. In contrast, HUL, ITC and ONGC were among the top laggards.
Sensex rises 207 points or 0.34 per cent to trade at 61,626, Nifty moves 60 points or 0.33 per cent higher to trade at 18,304
Dollar-Rupee is oscillating between a narrow range of 81.50-81.90 levels for the past couple of sessions. Certain key indicators suggest that post the release of domestic inflation figures, RBI may go for another 35 basis points hike in the December meeting before taking a pause. Well, already squeezed differentials would be compressed more with Fed's nearly 1 per cent more hike on the cards, thereby keeping the pair supported around 80.50 levels in the near term. The overall risk-on mood amongst the Asian peers today would cap any rise in the pair past 82.00 levels. Until the pair remains below 82.20 mark, selling on the rise is suggested for the near term.
Vedanta: The company approved a third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY2022-23, worth Rs 6,505 crore. The record date for the dividend payment is fixed on November 30.
Tech Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 6.874 per cent from 4.863 per cent through open market purchase.
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd will invest Rs 600 crore to develop data centre in Kolkata to serve markets in east, north-east regions and SAARC countries.
Siemens: The company more than doubled its second-quarter net profit to Rs 652 crore. Revenue rose 11.6 per cent to Rs 4,657 crore.
UPL: The company won a lawsuit to keep intellectual property rights for its patented Everest crop protection agricultural input. (Read more)
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 697.83 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 636.39 crore worth of shares on November 22, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 65 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 18,352.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had climbed 274 points or 0.45 per cent to close at 61,419 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 84 points or 0.46 per cent higher to settle at 18,244.
