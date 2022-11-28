Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today amid weak cues from the global markets. Asian shares plunged as investor sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-Covid policy. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.70 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.08 per cent lower, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.15 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2.59 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 369 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold a net Rs 296 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates: