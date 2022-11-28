Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today amid weak cues from the global markets. Asian shares plunged as investor sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-Covid policy. Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.70 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 1.08 per cent lower, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.15 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2.59 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 369 crore worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold a net Rs 296 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 369.08 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 295.92 crore worth of shares on November 25, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 79 points or 0.42 per cent to trade at 18,582.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had edged 21 points or 0.03 per cent higher to close at 62,294, while broader NSE Nifty has moved 29 points or 0.15 per cent higher to settle at 18,513.
