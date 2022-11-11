Share Market News Live: Sensex zooms over 1,000 points, Nifty above18,300; Apollo Hospitals, Infosys, HDFC among top gainers

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in Friday's deals, taking cues from the global stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained 2.75 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 2.78 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.26 per cent and Hang Seng Index zoomed 5.39 per cent.
Overnight, all three major US stock indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage advances in about two-and-a-half years as the annual consumer price index number stood below 8 per cent for the first time in eight months.
In domestic earnings, Mahindra and Mahindra, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), battery maker Exide Industries, and engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals would be among the scores of companies reporting quarterly numbers.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 36.06 crore equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold Rs 967 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Sensex zooms 1,002 points or 1.65 per cent to trade at 61,616, Nifty moves 283 points or 1.57 per cent higher to trade at 18,311; Apollo Hospitals, Infosys, HDFC, HCL Tech, TCS among top gainers
Shares of Hindustan Foods zoomed 10.99 per cent to trade at Rs 553.05. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 554.80.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 5.88 per cent to trade at Rs 4,533.90. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 4,537.40.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,963 shares were seen advancing while 1,240 were declining on BSE.
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by risign 4.07 per cent, 1.49 per cent, 1.29 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 and small-cap climbed 0.51 per cent, respectively.
Sensex jumps 933 points or 1.53 per cent to trade at 61,547, Nifty moves 265 points or 1.47 per cent to trade at 18,293
Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals and HCL Tech were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 3.54 per cent. In contrast, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp were among the top laggards.
Sensex jumps 845 points or 1.39 per cent to trade at 61,459, Nifty moves 235 points or 1.30 per cent higher to trade at 18,263
Future Retail: The Adani group and Reliance Industries, India's top business conglomerates, are among the 15 entities that have submitted their expressions of interest (EoIs) to acquire the assets of bankrupt Future Retail (FRL).
Eicher Motors: Quarterly profit at Eicher fell short of analysts' estimates, as costs jumped 50 per cent at the Royal Enfield motorcycle maker.
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): The state-run company posted a September-quarter net loss against a profit in the year-ago period.
Coffee Day Enterprises: The company posted a profit in September-quarter against a loss in the same period last year.
Zomato: The food delivery firm reported a narrower loss for the second quarter thanks to a rise in volumes and value of online orders.
Aurobindo Pharma: A court sent local drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma's director to custody for a week in a probe related to the Delhi city government's liquor policy.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures surged 314.5 points or 1.74 per cent to trade at 18,411.5.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 420 points or 0.69 per cent to close at 60,614 on Thursday, while broader NSE Nifty had moved 129 points or 0.71 per cent lower to settle at 18,028.
