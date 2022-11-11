Share Market News Live: Sensex zooms over 1,000 points, Nifty above18,300; Apollo Hospitals, Infosys, HDFC among top gainers

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in Friday's deals, taking cues from the global stocks. Asian shares surged as Japan's Nikkei index gained 2.75 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 2.78 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.26 per cent and Hang Seng Index zoomed 5.39 per cent.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage advances in about two-and-a-half years as the annual consumer price index number stood below 8 per cent for the first time in eight months.

In domestic earnings, Mahindra and Mahindra, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), battery maker Exide Industries, and engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals would be among the scores of companies reporting quarterly numbers.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 36.06 crore equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold Rs 967 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

